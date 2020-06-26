350 S San Fernando Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access media room pet friendly

Looking for a cool place to live and live in a community of people like you? Join our rapidly growing Co-Living Community Today!



We currently offer a Shared Master Bedroom for Rent now in this amazing Downtown Burbank location. You will be sharing the room with another person.

You will have your own bathroom for your room.

Right in the middle of lots of restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment spots, movie theaters and more.



Near public transportation as well as right next the 5 Freeway. Close by Woodbury University, Redlands University and other schools. Walk to MUD Make up school.

It is conveniently located near companies like Southwest Airlines, and a short drive and walk away from Disney Studios as well as Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and more.

Perfect for Students and Young Professionals!!

Definitely a top location to live at.



The apartment is fully furnished so just bring your clothes, bed sheets, pillows, towels and kitchen utensils.

All Utilities, high speed internet and NETFLIX, HULU AND TV are included in the price. Washer/Dryer available in the apartment!



Remodeled amenities in the building: BBQ areas with TVs, Gym, Conference Center, Outdoor Areas, Outdoor Heated Pool, Jacuzzi/Hot Tub as well quite work areas and much more.



Secured Parking is provided but extra $$.



The monthly rent is:

$995/month for a shared bedroom everything included in the price.



The minimum lease terms is 3 months or more. No Airbnb or short term leasing permitted and no smoking in the units.



Call/email us if you have any questions.