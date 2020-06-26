All apartments in Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
350 S San Fernando Blvd

350 N San Fernando Rd · No Longer Available
Location

350 N San Fernando Rd, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
media room
pet friendly
Looking for a cool place to live and live in a community of people like you? Join our rapidly growing Co-Living Community Today!

We currently offer a Shared Master Bedroom for Rent now in this amazing Downtown Burbank location. You will be sharing the room with another person.
You will have your own bathroom for your room.
Right in the middle of lots of restaurants, grocery stores, entertainment spots, movie theaters and more.

Near public transportation as well as right next the 5 Freeway. Close by Woodbury University, Redlands University and other schools. Walk to MUD Make up school.
It is conveniently located near companies like Southwest Airlines, and a short drive and walk away from Disney Studios as well as Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon and more.
Perfect for Students and Young Professionals!!
Definitely a top location to live at.

The apartment is fully furnished so just bring your clothes, bed sheets, pillows, towels and kitchen utensils.
All Utilities, high speed internet and NETFLIX, HULU AND TV are included in the price. Washer/Dryer available in the apartment!

Remodeled amenities in the building: BBQ areas with TVs, Gym, Conference Center, Outdoor Areas, Outdoor Heated Pool, Jacuzzi/Hot Tub as well quite work areas and much more.

Secured Parking is provided but extra $$.

The monthly rent is:
$995/month for a shared bedroom everything included in the price.

The minimum lease terms is 3 months or more. No Airbnb or short term leasing permitted and no smoking in the units.

Call/email us if you have any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 S San Fernando Blvd have any available units?
350 S San Fernando Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 S San Fernando Blvd have?
Some of 350 S San Fernando Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 S San Fernando Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
350 S San Fernando Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 S San Fernando Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 S San Fernando Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 350 S San Fernando Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 350 S San Fernando Blvd offers parking.
Does 350 S San Fernando Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 S San Fernando Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 S San Fernando Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 350 S San Fernando Blvd has a pool.
Does 350 S San Fernando Blvd have accessible units?
No, 350 S San Fernando Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 350 S San Fernando Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 S San Fernando Blvd has units with dishwashers.
