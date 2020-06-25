3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool piano room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities fire pit parking piano room pool bbq/grill guest suite

Welcome to the exclusive gated Hallston Community, in the hills of Burbank! This property has two fire pits, a custom outdoor kitchen, several seating areas, numerous fruit trees and all overlooking breath-taking views of Burbank and the San Fernando Valley city lights. This luxurious home is both comfortable for everyday living & a stunning showplace for entertaining & celebrating. Walk in through a beautiful grand entry, formal living room with soaring ceilings, a piano room and a separate guest suite. The gourmet kitchen includes a large center island with stone counter tops, a sub zero refrigerator and high end Wolf stove top with a breakfast nook. The family room has detailed coffered ceilings with cove lighting. Walk upstairs to the expansive master suite with stunning city views, a balcony and sitting area. The master bath includes a jetted tub, dual sinks, vanity area & 2 spacious walk-in closets. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms with their own en-suite baths.