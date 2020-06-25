All apartments in Burbank
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:13 PM

3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane

3313 Wedgewood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Wedgewood Lane, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
piano room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
piano room
pool
bbq/grill
guest suite
Welcome to the exclusive gated Hallston Community, in the hills of Burbank! This property has two fire pits, a custom outdoor kitchen, several seating areas, numerous fruit trees and all overlooking breath-taking views of Burbank and the San Fernando Valley city lights. This luxurious home is both comfortable for everyday living & a stunning showplace for entertaining & celebrating. Walk in through a beautiful grand entry, formal living room with soaring ceilings, a piano room and a separate guest suite. The gourmet kitchen includes a large center island with stone counter tops, a sub zero refrigerator and high end Wolf stove top with a breakfast nook. The family room has detailed coffered ceilings with cove lighting. Walk upstairs to the expansive master suite with stunning city views, a balcony and sitting area. The master bath includes a jetted tub, dual sinks, vanity area & 2 spacious walk-in closets. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms with their own en-suite baths.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane have any available units?
3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane have?
Some of 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane has a pool.
Does 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 WEDGEWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
