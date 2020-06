Amenities

New On the market! Charming English Tudor! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, fireplace in living room, dining room & breakfast nook & laundry room. Beautiful large back yard great for entertaining...Close to all, the media district, schools, parks, bike paths, religious centers, freeways. 1 car detached garage. Recently updated, newer paint, flooring, kitchen and bathroom updated. Come see this home it will not last long...