315 E. Providencia Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Front House, totally Independent, Newly High Class remodeling done including kitchen & Appliances, New Bathrooms one of them with modern Jacuzzi Tub, New Central Air Conditioning & Heating & much more as well as classy Expensive Flooring, Also a nice small private patio between the 2 buildings, Private 2 car Garage. Nice Laundry for the 5 units just behind your unit.

The above is near most of the great Burbank Schools, Churches Shopping Centers and much more. Show & see to believe.