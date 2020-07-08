All apartments in Burbank
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:40 PM

315 E. Providencia Avenue

315 East Providencia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

315 East Providencia Avenue, Burbank, CA 91502

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Front House, totally Independent, Newly High Class remodeling done including kitchen & Appliances, New Bathrooms one of them with modern Jacuzzi Tub, New Central Air Conditioning & Heating & much more as well as classy Expensive Flooring, Also a nice small private patio between the 2 buildings, Private 2 car Garage. Nice Laundry for the 5 units just behind your unit.
The above is near most of the great Burbank Schools, Churches Shopping Centers and much more. Show & see to believe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 E. Providencia Avenue have any available units?
315 E. Providencia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
Is 315 E. Providencia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
315 E. Providencia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 E. Providencia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 315 E. Providencia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 315 E. Providencia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 315 E. Providencia Avenue offers parking.
Does 315 E. Providencia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 E. Providencia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 E. Providencia Avenue have a pool?
No, 315 E. Providencia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 315 E. Providencia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 315 E. Providencia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 315 E. Providencia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 E. Providencia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 E. Providencia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 315 E. Providencia Avenue has units with air conditioning.

