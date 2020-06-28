3103 W Chandler Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave range Property Amenities parking

This charming one bedroom single family cottage style home has hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave, clothes washer and dryer, stove, one space garage parking available, all windows and HVAC are newly installed, completely upgraded electric, automatic sprinklers back and front; covered patio in well landscaped backyard; new picket front fence, freshly painted house inside and out., and a garage converted to an extra studio room. Home sits facing the Chandler bike and walking path and is located conveniently close to all Burbank shopping and entertainment with easy freeway access. This is a must see!