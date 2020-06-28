All apartments in Burbank
Last updated August 22 2019 at 7:10 AM

3103 W Chandler Boulevard

3103 W Chandler Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

3103 W Chandler Blvd, Burbank, CA 91505
Chandler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This charming one bedroom single family cottage style home has hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave, clothes washer and dryer, stove, one space garage parking available, all windows and HVAC are newly installed, completely upgraded electric, automatic sprinklers back and front; covered patio in well landscaped backyard; new picket front fence, freshly painted house inside and out., and a garage converted to an extra studio room. Home sits facing the Chandler bike and walking path and is located conveniently close to all Burbank shopping and entertainment with easy freeway access. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3103 W Chandler Boulevard have any available units?
3103 W Chandler Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 3103 W Chandler Boulevard have?
Some of 3103 W Chandler Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3103 W Chandler Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3103 W Chandler Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3103 W Chandler Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3103 W Chandler Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 3103 W Chandler Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3103 W Chandler Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3103 W Chandler Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3103 W Chandler Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3103 W Chandler Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3103 W Chandler Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3103 W Chandler Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3103 W Chandler Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3103 W Chandler Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3103 W Chandler Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
