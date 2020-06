Amenities

Gorgeous updated 3 BD townhouse in an amazing location! Private entry right off Riverside Dr. Kitchen boasts off granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator included in the price. Kitchen leads to a quaint patio overlooking the peaceful courtyard. Direct access to the parking as well. Washer dryer are in unit and included in the rent. All bedrooms upstairs, with 2 bathrooms. Walking distance from restaurants, the studios and easy freeway access in the Rancho Equestrian area makes this townhome even ore desirable!