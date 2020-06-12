All apartments in Burbank
2937 N Lamer Street
2937 N Lamer Street

2937 North Lamer Street · No Longer Available
2937 North Lamer Street, Burbank, CA 91504

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
parking
pool
garage
Incredible home up in the hills of Burbank adjacent to highly desirable Grace Canyon Park. High ceilings, recessed lighting, granite & marble throughout. Included are the washer & dryer plus 2 refrigerators. 2 car garage plus ample parking on the driveway. Lovely covered patio, an inviting pool & views of Burbank below. Extremely sought after neighborhood with excellent schools, Tranquil streets, easy access to the freeway & minutes away from shopping, restaurants & of course the Studios. Landlord will pay for gardening & Pool maintenance.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 2937 N Lamer Street have any available units?
2937 N Lamer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2937 N Lamer Street have?
Some of 2937 N Lamer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2937 N Lamer Street currently offering any rent specials?
2937 N Lamer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2937 N Lamer Street pet-friendly?
No, 2937 N Lamer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2937 N Lamer Street offer parking?
Yes, 2937 N Lamer Street offers parking.
Does 2937 N Lamer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2937 N Lamer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2937 N Lamer Street have a pool?
Yes, 2937 N Lamer Street has a pool.
Does 2937 N Lamer Street have accessible units?
No, 2937 N Lamer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2937 N Lamer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2937 N Lamer Street has units with dishwashers.

