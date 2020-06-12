2937 N Lamer Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Incredible home up in the hills of Burbank adjacent to highly desirable Grace Canyon Park. High ceilings, recessed lighting, granite & marble throughout. Included are the washer & dryer plus 2 refrigerators. 2 car garage plus ample parking on the driveway. Lovely covered patio, an inviting pool & views of Burbank below. Extremely sought after neighborhood with excellent schools, Tranquil streets, easy access to the freeway & minutes away from shopping, restaurants & of course the Studios. Landlord will pay for gardening & Pool maintenance.