2430 North 6TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Remodeled home in a GREAT and quiet neighborhood with 3b/2b. on a large 6,212 square foot lot. Home is located on a quiet residential street above Glenoaks and just a couple blocks from Jefferson Elementary School. Home has some updates including copper plumbing, 200 amp electrical panel, windows and stucco, garage was converted into a large master bedroom. New kitchen with Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances. Laminate floors through out and tile int he bathrooms. Both bathrooms were remodeled, one with double sink. Washier/dryer in the unit. Back yard is an entertainers dream with a large built in out door kitchen, gazebo/pergola, concrete patio and a numerous variety of fruit and citrus trees. Great entertainers home. Ample parking in the front of the house and driveway up to 5 cars, plus additional street parking.