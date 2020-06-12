All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 2430 North 6TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
2430 North 6TH Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

2430 North 6TH Street

2430 North 6th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2430 North 6th Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Remodeled home in a GREAT and quiet neighborhood with 3b/2b. on a large 6,212 square foot lot. Home is located on a quiet residential street above Glenoaks and just a couple blocks from Jefferson Elementary School. Home has some updates including copper plumbing, 200 amp electrical panel, windows and stucco, garage was converted into a large master bedroom. New kitchen with Silestone counters, stainless steel appliances. Laminate floors through out and tile int he bathrooms. Both bathrooms were remodeled, one with double sink. Washier/dryer in the unit. Back yard is an entertainers dream with a large built in out door kitchen, gazebo/pergola, concrete patio and a numerous variety of fruit and citrus trees. Great entertainers home. Ample parking in the front of the house and driveway up to 5 cars, plus additional street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2430 North 6TH Street have any available units?
2430 North 6TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2430 North 6TH Street have?
Some of 2430 North 6TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2430 North 6TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
2430 North 6TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2430 North 6TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 2430 North 6TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2430 North 6TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 2430 North 6TH Street offers parking.
Does 2430 North 6TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2430 North 6TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2430 North 6TH Street have a pool?
No, 2430 North 6TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 2430 North 6TH Street have accessible units?
No, 2430 North 6TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2430 North 6TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2430 North 6TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts