237 S Lomita St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Looking for a great house to rent? This home is it! Located on a quiet tree-lined street off Verdugo, this spacious house has 3 beds where you could convert one into a home office. working fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout most of the house, updated kitchen, 2 car garage, driveway space for 1 car and street parking. Back wooden deck leads to a nice & big back yard great for BBQs, and get togethers with family and friends. Pets allowed with deposit and weekly landscaping service included. Excellent location close to the 170, 134, 5, and 101 freeways. Just minutes to the movie, tv, and music studios, top notch schools, hospitals, health centers, houses of worship, restaurants, parks, Burbank Airport, and more. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this fine home and community. Home available 4/15/19. Call LA 1 to schedule an appointment.