Burbank, CA
237 S Lomita St
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

237 S Lomita St

237 South Lomita Street · No Longer Available
Location

237 South Lomita Street, Burbank, CA 91506
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Looking for a great house to rent? This home is it! Located on a quiet tree-lined street off Verdugo, this spacious house has 3 beds where you could convert one into a home office. working fireplace, Hardwood floors throughout most of the house, updated kitchen, 2 car garage, driveway space for 1 car and street parking. Back wooden deck leads to a nice & big back yard great for BBQs, and get togethers with family and friends. Pets allowed with deposit and weekly landscaping service included. Excellent location close to the 170, 134, 5, and 101 freeways. Just minutes to the movie, tv, and music studios, top notch schools, hospitals, health centers, houses of worship, restaurants, parks, Burbank Airport, and more. Don't miss the opportunity to live in this fine home and community. Home available 4/15/19. Call LA 1 to schedule an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 S Lomita St have any available units?
237 S Lomita St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 S Lomita St have?
Some of 237 S Lomita St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 S Lomita St currently offering any rent specials?
237 S Lomita St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 S Lomita St pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 S Lomita St is pet friendly.
Does 237 S Lomita St offer parking?
Yes, 237 S Lomita St offers parking.
Does 237 S Lomita St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 S Lomita St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 S Lomita St have a pool?
No, 237 S Lomita St does not have a pool.
Does 237 S Lomita St have accessible units?
No, 237 S Lomita St does not have accessible units.
Does 237 S Lomita St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 237 S Lomita St has units with dishwashers.
