All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 235 North Cordova.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
235 North Cordova
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

235 North Cordova

235 North Cordova Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

235 North Cordova Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
If the comfort of a townhome in a great location is what you are looking for, look no further. Enjoy these spacious and private townhome-style residences featuring the best in living from central air, fireplace and subterranean parking. Conveniently located in the heart of the Media District, enjoy a brisk walk to local studios or a short ride to just about anywhere in Burbank.
Pets: ok.
Amenities: Townhouse style building, Central air, Subterranean parking, Laundry on site, Laminate floors, 2 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Hot water, Trash.
Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave.
Parking: 2 gated parking.
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=74

IT490201 - IT49CU74

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 North Cordova have any available units?
235 North Cordova doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 North Cordova have?
Some of 235 North Cordova's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 North Cordova currently offering any rent specials?
235 North Cordova is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 North Cordova pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 North Cordova is pet friendly.
Does 235 North Cordova offer parking?
Yes, 235 North Cordova offers parking.
Does 235 North Cordova have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 North Cordova does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 North Cordova have a pool?
No, 235 North Cordova does not have a pool.
Does 235 North Cordova have accessible units?
No, 235 North Cordova does not have accessible units.
Does 235 North Cordova have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 North Cordova does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts