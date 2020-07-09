235 North Cordova

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

If the comfort of a townhome in a great location is what you are looking for, look no further. Enjoy these spacious and private townhome-style residences featuring the best in living from central air, fireplace and subterranean parking. Conveniently located in the heart of the Media District, enjoy a brisk walk to local studios or a short ride to just about anywhere in Burbank.

Pets: ok.

Amenities: Townhouse style building, Central air, Subterranean parking, Laundry on site, Laminate floors, 2 gated parking.

Utilities: Water, Hot water, Trash.

Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave.

Parking: 2 gated parking.

