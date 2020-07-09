235 North Cordova

Amenities
If the comfort of a townhome in a great location is what you are looking for, look no further. Enjoy these spacious and private townhome-style residences featuring the best in living from central air, fireplace and subterranean parking. Conveniently located in the heart of the Media District, enjoy a brisk walk to local studios or a short ride to just about anywhere in Burbank.
Pets: ok.
Amenities: Townhouse style building, Central air, Subterranean parking, Laundry on site, Laminate floors, 2 gated parking.
Utilities: Water, Hot water, Trash.
Appliances: Stove, Oven, Microwave.
Parking: 2 gated parking.
http://burcalapts.com/apartment-for-rent-details.aspx?id=74
IT490201 - IT49CU74