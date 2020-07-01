234 W Linden Avenue

Amenities

Delightful 1st floor one bedroom apartment in Burbank with easy access to 5 & 134 fwy located on a dead end street with a bike path. Few minutes from Ikea and downtown Burbank shopping area. This unit is near multiple studios, Griffith Park , LA equestrian Center, Pickwick for ice skating and bowling. The unit was remodeled a year ago. It has tile/laminate flooring throughout, ceiling fans in bedroom and dining area. It comes with stove, dishwasher, wall AC unit, central heat, one off street parking spot, a private area for storage by parking area, community patio area with bbq and on site laundry. Owners covers water!