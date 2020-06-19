All apartments in Burbank
2223 N Niagara Street
Last updated April 16 2020 at 3:11 AM

2223 N Niagara Street

2223 North Niagara Street · (818) 399-9719
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2223 North Niagara Street, Burbank, CA 91504

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1452 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in a prime area of Burbank, this home features a front house with two bedrooms and one bathroom and a guest house with one bathroom. The front house offers a kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The entire house offers hardwood flooring throughout, a living room with wood burning and electric fireplace, new sinks and toilets in the bathrooms, new moldings and and window coverings. Enjoy the lush green yard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Long driveway with plenty of space for multiple cars to park and plenty of privacy with a gate in the front.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 N Niagara Street have any available units?
2223 N Niagara Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2223 N Niagara Street have?
Some of 2223 N Niagara Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2223 N Niagara Street currently offering any rent specials?
2223 N Niagara Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 N Niagara Street pet-friendly?
No, 2223 N Niagara Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 2223 N Niagara Street offer parking?
No, 2223 N Niagara Street does not offer parking.
Does 2223 N Niagara Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 N Niagara Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 N Niagara Street have a pool?
No, 2223 N Niagara Street does not have a pool.
Does 2223 N Niagara Street have accessible units?
No, 2223 N Niagara Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 N Niagara Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 N Niagara Street does not have units with dishwashers.
