2223 N Niagara Street

Located in a prime area of Burbank, this home features a front house with two bedrooms and one bathroom and a guest house with one bathroom. The front house offers a kitchen with granite countertops, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The entire house offers hardwood flooring throughout, a living room with wood burning and electric fireplace, new sinks and toilets in the bathrooms, new moldings and and window coverings. Enjoy the lush green yard perfect for entertaining friends and family. Long driveway with plenty of space for multiple cars to park and plenty of privacy with a gate in the front.