Last updated October 9 2019 at 10:35 AM

222 N. Rose St. #303

222 North Rose Street · No Longer Available
Location

222 North Rose Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
222 N. Rose St. #303 Available 10/15/19 Burbank 1+1.5 w/pool + spa, 2 parking spcs, water + trash included! (222 N Rose) - Spacious Burbank condo available for lease! Features include: great floorplan w/1BR + 1.5BA + over 1000 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + wet bar; formal dining area; pantry kitchen w/appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); central air; dual pane windows; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; balcony; community features gated entry + 2 assigned parking spaces, pool + spa; water + trash included; cats allowed w/owners approval + additional deposit; sorry, no dogs. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5125296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

