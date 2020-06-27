Amenities

222 N. Rose St. #303 Available 10/15/19 Burbank 1+1.5 w/pool + spa, 2 parking spcs, water + trash included! (222 N Rose) - Spacious Burbank condo available for lease! Features include: great floorplan w/1BR + 1.5BA + over 1000 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + wet bar; formal dining area; pantry kitchen w/appliances included (stove, oven, dishwasher + microwave); central air; dual pane windows; inside laundry w/stacked washer + dryer provided; carpet + ceramic tile flooring; balcony; community features gated entry + 2 assigned parking spaces, pool + spa; water + trash included; cats allowed w/owners approval + additional deposit; sorry, no dogs. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



