All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like Waterstone Media Center.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
Waterstone Media Center
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:51 PM

Waterstone Media Center

311 N Buena Vista St · (443) 991-8923
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
McNeil
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

311 N Buena Vista St, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 325212 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 549 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterstone Media Center.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
hot tub
Waterstone Media Center offers much more than an apartment community; we offer a lifestyle. Our beautifully manicured landscape weaves together rustic Californian architecture, two sparkling swimming pools and Jacuzzi, three elaborate picnics areas, three state-of-the-art fitness centers, and multiple laundry facilities. Inside, each of our thoughtfully designed studio, one- and two-bedroom homes feature a fireplace, balcony or patio, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, modern appliances, and vaulted ceilings (in select homes). Experience the best of both worlds living in a quiet, residential area just an arm's length from all the art and culture of Burbank's Media District. Care to elevate your lifestyle? Call us today to schedule a tour of Waterstone-- our friendly staff can't wait to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $50.00 per pet
restrictions: Weight limit is 50 pounds fully grown
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterstone Media Center have any available units?
Waterstone Media Center has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterstone Media Center have?
Some of Waterstone Media Center's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterstone Media Center currently offering any rent specials?
Waterstone Media Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterstone Media Center pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterstone Media Center is pet friendly.
Does Waterstone Media Center offer parking?
Yes, Waterstone Media Center offers parking.
Does Waterstone Media Center have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterstone Media Center does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterstone Media Center have a pool?
Yes, Waterstone Media Center has a pool.
Does Waterstone Media Center have accessible units?
Yes, Waterstone Media Center has accessible units.
Does Waterstone Media Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterstone Media Center has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Waterstone Media Center?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Toluca Terrace
333 N Screenland Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Kenwood Mews
230 N Kenwood St
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with GymBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CA
Garden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Rancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity