Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly hot tub

Waterstone Media Center offers much more than an apartment community; we offer a lifestyle. Our beautifully manicured landscape weaves together rustic Californian architecture, two sparkling swimming pools and Jacuzzi, three elaborate picnics areas, three state-of-the-art fitness centers, and multiple laundry facilities. Inside, each of our thoughtfully designed studio, one- and two-bedroom homes feature a fireplace, balcony or patio, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, modern appliances, and vaulted ceilings (in select homes). Experience the best of both worlds living in a quiet, residential area just an arm's length from all the art and culture of Burbank's Media District. Care to elevate your lifestyle? Call us today to schedule a tour of Waterstone-- our friendly staff can't wait to welcome you home!