2206 N Orchard Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful single story home in Burbank to lease! The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath Central air & heat and has a freshly painted interior and new stucco exterior. This home is move in ready! The large driveway and detached 2 car garage has plenty of space for multiple car parking. The living room has recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and the original fireplace. The formal dining room leads to the kitchen as well as the enclosed patio/sunroom with carpet flooring and large windows to take advantage of the natural light and adds to the livable square footage. The kitchen has a stove and built in shelving. The laundry is off the kitchen with access to the large pet friendly backyard with an orange tree, and a large lawn area that is completely fenced. Close to Washington Elementary, John Muir Middle School and Burbank High School, Shopping, restaurants and rapid transit if needed.