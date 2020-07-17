All apartments in Burbank
2206 N Orchard Drive
2206 N Orchard Drive

2206 North Orchard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2206 North Orchard Drive, Burbank, CA 91504

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful single story home in Burbank to lease! The home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath Central air & heat and has a freshly painted interior and new stucco exterior. This home is move in ready! The large driveway and detached 2 car garage has plenty of space for multiple car parking. The living room has recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and the original fireplace. The formal dining room leads to the kitchen as well as the enclosed patio/sunroom with carpet flooring and large windows to take advantage of the natural light and adds to the livable square footage. The kitchen has a stove and built in shelving. The laundry is off the kitchen with access to the large pet friendly backyard with an orange tree, and a large lawn area that is completely fenced. Close to Washington Elementary, John Muir Middle School and Burbank High School, Shopping, restaurants and rapid transit if needed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2206 N Orchard Drive have any available units?
2206 N Orchard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 2206 N Orchard Drive have?
Some of 2206 N Orchard Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2206 N Orchard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2206 N Orchard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2206 N Orchard Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2206 N Orchard Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2206 N Orchard Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2206 N Orchard Drive offers parking.
Does 2206 N Orchard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2206 N Orchard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2206 N Orchard Drive have a pool?
No, 2206 N Orchard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2206 N Orchard Drive have accessible units?
No, 2206 N Orchard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2206 N Orchard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2206 N Orchard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
