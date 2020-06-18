1810 N Avon Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Now for Lease in Burbank is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Front Home with 1,364-SqFt of living space. There is a large space front yard with a lush green lawn and a darling pathway that leads you to the home. This home also includes a 2-car parking (street and driveway). Inside find a well-lit open floorplan with sleek grey plank flooring, baseboard moldings, along with recessed lighting, French windows and a laundry area complete with a barn styled sliding door! The modernly stylish kitchen features ample countertop space, an embellished tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast bar where you can add bar stools. Bedrooms are roomy, offering large mirrored closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Part of the Burbank School District. Close to the USPS, the Northwest Branch Library, Luther Burbank Middle school, Harte Elementary School, Ralphs, Coral Caf and much more!