Burbank, CA
1810 N Avon Street
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:37 AM

1810 N Avon Street

1810 North Avon Street · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1810 North Avon Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1364 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Now for Lease in Burbank is a newly remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Front Home with 1,364-SqFt of living space. There is a large space front yard with a lush green lawn and a darling pathway that leads you to the home. This home also includes a 2-car parking (street and driveway). Inside find a well-lit open floorplan with sleek grey plank flooring, baseboard moldings, along with recessed lighting, French windows and a laundry area complete with a barn styled sliding door! The modernly stylish kitchen features ample countertop space, an embellished tiled backsplash, stainless steel appliances and a nice breakfast bar where you can add bar stools. Bedrooms are roomy, offering large mirrored closets. The larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom that has a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. Part of the Burbank School District. Close to the USPS, the Northwest Branch Library, Luther Burbank Middle school, Harte Elementary School, Ralphs, Coral Caf and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 N Avon Street have any available units?
1810 N Avon Street has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 N Avon Street have?
Some of 1810 N Avon Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 N Avon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1810 N Avon Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 N Avon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1810 N Avon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1810 N Avon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1810 N Avon Street does offer parking.
Does 1810 N Avon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 N Avon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 N Avon Street have a pool?
No, 1810 N Avon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1810 N Avon Street have accessible units?
No, 1810 N Avon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 N Avon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 N Avon Street has units with dishwashers.
