1644 N Naomi Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The perfect corner charmer is now for Lease in a wonderful neighborhood of Burbank! As you enter this house, you will find an open concept space with a living room that directs you to the Brand New kitchen where you can enjoy cooking with tile mosaic back-splash, sleek counter-tops, recessed lighting and a breakfast bar, perfect for bar stool seating. 3 bright and spacious bedrooms and a den that can be used as a 4th bedroom with 2 bathrooms. Off the kitchen there is a bonus room that can be used as a 4th bedroom with easy yard access, the laundry area and another bath. Throughout the home features gorgeous wood flooring with baseboard moldings, Central A/C and tons of windows that help illuminate the rooms with natural light. All bedrooms have ceiling fan/light fixtures and large closets. Outside the backyard presents the detached garage with a separate street entry, a large lawn, great for kids and pets, as well as a nice sized patio space, ideal for outdoor seating. Centrally located near great schools, popular shopping and in-demand restaurants.