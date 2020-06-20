1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill

Pretty, 1 bathroom studio home property rental in the Northwest District neighborhood in Burbank. Near Chandler Bikeway and a boxing gym right across the street.



The bright and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors, exposed beam ceilings, built-in closets, tile in the bathroom, and a fireplace. A kitchen equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator and stove. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Freestanding vanity and a shower/tub combo in its bathroom. A/C and wall heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a gazebo in the fenced yard and a BBQ area for hanging out with friends and family.



Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance.



Additional Details:

There is an uncovered parking spot in front of the house.

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Whitnall Highway Park North, Valley Park, Larry L. Maxam Memorial Park, and Whitnall Highway Park South.



The property’s Walk Score is 83/100 and Bike Score is 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.



