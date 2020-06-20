All apartments in Burbank
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C

1423 Hollywood Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1423 Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505
Northwest District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit - · Avail. now

$1,499

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us at 408 809 5438 now to book your showing!

Pretty, 1 bathroom studio home property rental in the Northwest District neighborhood in Burbank. Near Chandler Bikeway and a boxing gym right across the street.

The bright and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors, exposed beam ceilings, built-in closets, tile in the bathroom, and a fireplace. A kitchen equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator and stove. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Freestanding vanity and a shower/tub combo in its bathroom. A/C and wall heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a gazebo in the fenced yard and a BBQ area for hanging out with friends and family.

Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance.

Additional Details:
There is an uncovered parking spot in front of the house.
Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Whitnall Highway Park North, Valley Park, Larry L. Maxam Memorial Park, and Whitnall Highway Park South.

The property’s Walk Score is 83/100 and Bike Score is 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.

(RLNE5786121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C have any available units?
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C has a unit available for $1,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C have?
Some of 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C does offer parking.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C have a pool?
No, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.
