1423 N Hollywood Way Unit C

Pretty, 1 bathroom studio home property rental in the Northwest District neighborhood in Burbank. Near Chandler Bikeway and a boxing gym right across the street.
The bright and unfurnished interior features polished hardwood floors, exposed beam ceilings, built-in closets, tile in the bathroom, and a fireplace. A kitchen equipped with smooth countertops, ample cabinet storage, and ready-to-use appliances - refrigerator and stove. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. Freestanding vanity and a shower/tub combo in its bathroom. A/C and wall heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a gazebo in the fenced yard and a BBQ area for hanging out with friends and family.
Tenants are responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, and electricity. The landlord will cover the yard maintenance.
Additional Details:
There is an uncovered parking spot in front of the house.
Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Whitnall Highway Park North, Valley Park, Larry L. Maxam Memorial Park, and Whitnall Highway Park South.
The property’s Walk Score is 83/100 and Bike Score is 78/100. This is a Very Walkable and Bikeable location so most errands can be accomplished on foot or by bike.
