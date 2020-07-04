134 N. Florence St

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Burbank Home! Ready for Move In! - This charming Burbank house sits in a very desirable Burbank neighborhood. Entering the home you will notice the large living room/dining room area with high ceilings, perfect for large family gatherings. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space and has a small area for a breakfast table. From the kitchen you will find an indoor laundry room with storage. Back on the other side of the house you will find a two bedrooms. The first bedroom is super spacious with a mirrored wall closet and is big enough to fit large size bedrooms sets. The master bedroom has a private master bathroom and walk-in closet. There is wood type flooring throughout the living space and the bedrooms have new carpeting. This house has tons of windows and gets plenty of natural sunlight. The back yard is small and easy to manage with mature fruit trees. The driveway can fit several cars and there is an extra, extra large garage, storage structure in the back. The location of this home is perfect, close to freeways, studios, entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Please contact Shannon at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE5328438)