Burbank, CA
134 N. Florence St
Last updated January 3 2020 at 8:01 AM

134 N. Florence St

134 Florence Street · No Longer Available
Location

134 Florence Street, Burbank, CA 91505
McNeil

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Burbank Home! Ready for Move In! - This charming Burbank house sits in a very desirable Burbank neighborhood. Entering the home you will notice the large living room/dining room area with high ceilings, perfect for large family gatherings. The kitchen has ample counter and cabinet space and has a small area for a breakfast table. From the kitchen you will find an indoor laundry room with storage. Back on the other side of the house you will find a two bedrooms. The first bedroom is super spacious with a mirrored wall closet and is big enough to fit large size bedrooms sets. The master bedroom has a private master bathroom and walk-in closet. There is wood type flooring throughout the living space and the bedrooms have new carpeting. This house has tons of windows and gets plenty of natural sunlight. The back yard is small and easy to manage with mature fruit trees. The driveway can fit several cars and there is an extra, extra large garage, storage structure in the back. The location of this home is perfect, close to freeways, studios, entertainment, restaurants and shopping. Please contact Shannon at (818) 366-8812 office, (818) 792-9515 cell/text or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5328438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 N. Florence St have any available units?
134 N. Florence St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 N. Florence St have?
Some of 134 N. Florence St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 N. Florence St currently offering any rent specials?
134 N. Florence St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 N. Florence St pet-friendly?
Yes, 134 N. Florence St is pet friendly.
Does 134 N. Florence St offer parking?
Yes, 134 N. Florence St offers parking.
Does 134 N. Florence St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 N. Florence St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 N. Florence St have a pool?
No, 134 N. Florence St does not have a pool.
Does 134 N. Florence St have accessible units?
No, 134 N. Florence St does not have accessible units.
Does 134 N. Florence St have units with dishwashers?
No, 134 N. Florence St does not have units with dishwashers.

