All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like 1250 Paseo Redondo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1250 Paseo Redondo
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 PM

1250 Paseo Redondo

1250 Paseo Redondo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1250 Paseo Redondo, Burbank, CA 91501

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION with AMAZING VIEWS! Completely renovated, large home with spectacular views in a very serene setting, Yet so close to Disney, Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Universal and all the major studios as well as easy access to the main freeways! Location, location, location!

Stunning Spanish-style two and one half story home nestled in the foothills of Burbank near the Glendale border with breathtaking views of both the mountains and the San Fernando Valley is now available for lease. Enjoy this spacious four bedroom, two and half bath home which underwent a total renovation!

Pull into a large two stall garage and relax on the expansive patio that offers beautiful views and room to entertain. Gourmet kitchen is outfitted with brand new cabinetry, appliances, washer dryer, and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have also been outfitted with new cabinetry, fixtures, lighting, and tile throughout. Entryway features a unique Spanish tile, and staircase leads to new hardwood floors throughout the second and third levels.

Energy efficiency and spectacular views from the bedrooms, kitchen, living room and family room have been enhanced by the addition of new windows and sliding glass doors. Each bedroom boasts large closets and contemporary fixtures. Balconies off the master bedroom and living room provide the perfect place for morning coffee or evening cocktails.

Located in the desirable Burbank Unified School District. Make this your home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 Paseo Redondo have any available units?
1250 Paseo Redondo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 Paseo Redondo have?
Some of 1250 Paseo Redondo's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 Paseo Redondo currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Paseo Redondo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Paseo Redondo pet-friendly?
No, 1250 Paseo Redondo is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1250 Paseo Redondo offer parking?
Yes, 1250 Paseo Redondo offers parking.
Does 1250 Paseo Redondo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1250 Paseo Redondo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Paseo Redondo have a pool?
No, 1250 Paseo Redondo does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Paseo Redondo have accessible units?
No, 1250 Paseo Redondo does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Paseo Redondo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 Paseo Redondo has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Apartments
230 North Valley Street
Burbank, CA 91505
Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Taiko Village
1601 Scott Rd
Burbank, CA 91504
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Brighton Vista Apartments
222 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 Bedrooms
Burbank Apartments with GymsBurbank Pet Friendly Places
Burbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CA
Downey, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CARedondo Beach, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc Neil
Magnolia Park

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts