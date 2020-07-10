1250 Paseo Redondo

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LOCATION with AMAZING VIEWS! Completely renovated, large home with spectacular views in a very serene setting, Yet so close to Disney, Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, Nickelodeon, Universal and all the major studios as well as easy access to the main freeways! Location, location, location!



Stunning Spanish-style two and one half story home nestled in the foothills of Burbank near the Glendale border with breathtaking views of both the mountains and the San Fernando Valley is now available for lease. Enjoy this spacious four bedroom, two and half bath home which underwent a total renovation!



Pull into a large two stall garage and relax on the expansive patio that offers beautiful views and room to entertain. Gourmet kitchen is outfitted with brand new cabinetry, appliances, washer dryer, and granite counter tops. Bathrooms have also been outfitted with new cabinetry, fixtures, lighting, and tile throughout. Entryway features a unique Spanish tile, and staircase leads to new hardwood floors throughout the second and third levels.



Energy efficiency and spectacular views from the bedrooms, kitchen, living room and family room have been enhanced by the addition of new windows and sliding glass doors. Each bedroom boasts large closets and contemporary fixtures. Balconies off the master bedroom and living room provide the perfect place for morning coffee or evening cocktails.



Located in the desirable Burbank Unified School District. Make this your home today!