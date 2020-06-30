All apartments in Burbank
1122 N Florence Street

Location

1122 North Florence Street, Burbank, CA 91505
Chandler Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Come see this adorable Magnolia Park home near restaurants, coffee shops, and the Chandler Bike Path. You enter the spacious newly carpeted family room with a fireplace to relax by. The open kitchen and connected living area is perfect for a family or those that love to entertain with a pass thru to the living area, dual ovens to efficiently make meals and sides as well as desserts. Plenty of counter space as well as a well placed laundry nook with an adjacent countertop for folding and on the other side of the new floored kitchen, you’ll find an east facing, window lined, breakfast nook to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Or step outside to the welcoming patio, strung with edison lights next to the large lawn lined with high fences creating a private sanctuary, great for a quiet outdoor read, or for backyard grilling and sharing drinks and stories from the day. Guest bedrooms that are great sizes for the kids or guests. A full guest bath complete with bathtub and separate tile shower. For the Master Suite there is a remodeled 3/4 bath with dual vanity and luxurious shower with two shower heads. This home also boasts a versatile 2 car finished garage that is fantastic for parking, storage, or converting into a rec room. The large driveway gate creates a great opportunity utilize the garage and part of the driveway as an indoor/outdoor space. If suburban neighborhood living in a prime Burbank location is what you looking for then come see this beautiful home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1122 N Florence Street have any available units?
1122 N Florence Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1122 N Florence Street have?
Some of 1122 N Florence Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1122 N Florence Street currently offering any rent specials?
1122 N Florence Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1122 N Florence Street pet-friendly?
No, 1122 N Florence Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burbank.
Does 1122 N Florence Street offer parking?
Yes, 1122 N Florence Street offers parking.
Does 1122 N Florence Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1122 N Florence Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1122 N Florence Street have a pool?
No, 1122 N Florence Street does not have a pool.
Does 1122 N Florence Street have accessible units?
No, 1122 N Florence Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1122 N Florence Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1122 N Florence Street does not have units with dishwashers.

