1122 N Florence Street

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

Come see this adorable Magnolia Park home near restaurants, coffee shops, and the Chandler Bike Path. You enter the spacious newly carpeted family room with a fireplace to relax by. The open kitchen and connected living area is perfect for a family or those that love to entertain with a pass thru to the living area, dual ovens to efficiently make meals and sides as well as desserts. Plenty of counter space as well as a well placed laundry nook with an adjacent countertop for folding and on the other side of the new floored kitchen, you’ll find an east facing, window lined, breakfast nook to enjoy a morning cup of coffee. Or step outside to the welcoming patio, strung with edison lights next to the large lawn lined with high fences creating a private sanctuary, great for a quiet outdoor read, or for backyard grilling and sharing drinks and stories from the day. Guest bedrooms that are great sizes for the kids or guests. A full guest bath complete with bathtub and separate tile shower. For the Master Suite there is a remodeled 3/4 bath with dual vanity and luxurious shower with two shower heads. This home also boasts a versatile 2 car finished garage that is fantastic for parking, storage, or converting into a rec room. The large driveway gate creates a great opportunity utilize the garage and part of the driveway as an indoor/outdoor space. If suburban neighborhood living in a prime Burbank location is what you looking for then come see this beautiful home.