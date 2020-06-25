All apartments in Burbank
Find more places like
1022 N Reese Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Burbank, CA
/
1022 N Reese Pl
Last updated April 27 2019 at 4:24 AM

1022 N Reese Pl

1022 North Reese Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Burbank
See all
Northwest District
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1022 North Reese Place, Burbank, CA 91506
Northwest District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPPORTUNITY! OPPORTUNITY! OPPORTUNITY!

Must see! Fully renovated 3 bed and 2 bath home. This 1294 sqft home is located in the BURBANK SCHOOL DISTRICT in a very quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Fireplace in the living room to keep everyone nice and warm. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recess lights throughout the home. The home has central A/C and heating. This home has a spacious floor plan with lots of natural light. Washer and dryer are included along with a lot of storage space.
Walking distance to restaurants, Costco and easy access to the 5 freeway. Minutes away from shopping malls and downtown Burbank. RV parking and two car detached garage. Nice big front/back backyard perfect for a BBQ with friends and family and many more things. Gardener is included. Pets will be considered!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Similar Listings

Avalon Burbank
350 S San Fernando Blvd
Burbank, CA 91502
AVA Burbank
401 N Pass Ave
Burbank, CA 91505
Waterstone Media Center
311 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91505
Metropolitan Place
1800 Grismer Ave
Burbank, CA 91504
Empire Landing
1901 N Buena Vista St
Burbank, CA 91504
1200 Riverside
1200 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91506
Parc Pointe Apartments
620 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
Luxe at Burbank
1731 Rogers Pl
Burbank, CA 91504
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1022 N Reese Pl have any available units?
1022 N Reese Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burbank, CA.
How much is rent in Burbank, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burbank Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 N Reese Pl have?
Some of 1022 N Reese Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 N Reese Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1022 N Reese Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 N Reese Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 N Reese Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1022 N Reese Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1022 N Reese Pl offers parking.
Does 1022 N Reese Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 N Reese Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 N Reese Pl have a pool?
No, 1022 N Reese Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1022 N Reese Pl have accessible units?
No, 1022 N Reese Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 N Reese Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 N Reese Pl has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Burbank 1 BedroomsBurbank 2 BedroomsBurbank Apartments with ParkingBurbank Pet Friendly PlacesBurbank Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CADowney, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAWest Hollywood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northwest DistrictMc NeilRancho Adjacent

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los AngelesCalifornia Institute of the Arts