1022 N Reese Pl.

Must see! Fully renovated 3 bed and 2 bath home. This 1294 sqft home is located in the BURBANK SCHOOL DISTRICT in a very quiet neighborhood. Hardwood floor throughout the home. Fireplace in the living room to keep everyone nice and warm. The kitchen has been completely upgraded with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recess lights throughout the home. The home has central A/C and heating. This home has a spacious floor plan with lots of natural light. Washer and dryer are included along with a lot of storage space.

Walking distance to restaurants, Costco and easy access to the 5 freeway. Minutes away from shopping malls and downtown Burbank. RV parking and two car detached garage. Nice big front/back backyard perfect for a BBQ with friends and family and many more things. Gardener is included. Pets will be considered!