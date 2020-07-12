Orangewood Gardens

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage internet access accessible on-site laundry

You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Orangewood Garden in Anaheim, CA! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space. Our residents enjoy two refreshing swimming pools, easy access to freeways and friendly staff to assist you. With today’s active lifestyle in mind, Orangewood Garden is conveniently located within walking distance of the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland and a long list of shopping, dining and area schools. Lease today and discover why our residents love to call Orangewood Garden home!