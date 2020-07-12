All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Orangewood Gardens

235 W. Orangewood Ave · (833) 567-4376
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

235 W. Orangewood Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16B · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 28D · Avail. now

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 971 sqft

Unit 22C · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 963 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 29A · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1195 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orangewood Gardens.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
You’ll be impressed with your new apartment home at Orangewood Garden in Anaheim, CA! We offer spacious two and three bedroom apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, private patio or balcony and ample closet space. Our residents enjoy two refreshing swimming pools, easy access to freeways and friendly staff to assist you. With today’s active lifestyle in mind, Orangewood Garden is conveniently located within walking distance of the Anaheim Convention Center, Disneyland and a long list of shopping, dining and area schools. Lease today and discover why our residents love to call Orangewood Garden home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9,10 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 per applicant
Deposit: $800 (2 bedroom), $1000 (3 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Parking Garage: 1 shared included with each apartment, or $150/month. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orangewood Gardens have any available units?
Orangewood Gardens has 5 units available starting at $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does Orangewood Gardens have?
Some of Orangewood Gardens's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orangewood Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Orangewood Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orangewood Gardens pet-friendly?
No, Orangewood Gardens is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does Orangewood Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Orangewood Gardens offers parking.
Does Orangewood Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
No, Orangewood Gardens does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Orangewood Gardens have a pool?
Yes, Orangewood Gardens has a pool.
Does Orangewood Gardens have accessible units?
Yes, Orangewood Gardens has accessible units.
Does Orangewood Gardens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orangewood Gardens has units with dishwashers.
