Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub furnished hardwood floors walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1818 Platinum Triangle offers luxury apartments in Anaheim complete with remarkable amenities and stylish finishes. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these Orange County apartments feature gourmet kitchens, high ceilings, hardwood floors, extra-large walk-in closets, and luxurious baths with soaking tubs and travertine tile. Enjoy the convenience of our on-site amenities including state-of-the-art fitness center, rooftop pool, and landscaped courtyards.1818 Platinum Triangle is just a short walk to Angel Stadium, the Honda Center, and only minutes from Interstate 5 and the Orange Garden Grove Freeways. With the best of Orange County at your doorstep, visit 1818 Platinum Triangle apartments today. We are excited to be able to provide several flexible touring options, including self-guided and virtual tours. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or tour virtually with one of our leasing associates!