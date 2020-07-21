All apartments in Anaheim
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
995 S. Sedona Lane
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

995 S. Sedona Lane

995 South Sedona Lane · No Longer Available
Location

995 South Sedona Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional 4 bedrooms - 3 baths - 2 story home in Anaheim Hills - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343

Fantastic opportunity to rent this spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms house located in prime Anaheim Hills
(Unfurnished rental)

Features include :
-Approximately 2,515 square feet of open living space
-Formal living room with fireplace
-Spacious dining room
-Beautiful family room off the kitchen with a second fireplace
-Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, custom backsplash, tile flooring, elevated bar-seating area, and stainless steel appliances (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave)
-Sprawling staircase leading to the spacious upstairs with open loft with more built-ins for a TV and storage
-Master bedroom en-suite with private balcony overlooking the city views and gorgeous sunsets
-Master bathroom with dual vanities, standing shower, separate deep bathtub and large mirrored wardrobes
-Upstairs also has 3 more bedrooms... one bedroom with a built-in Murphy bed
-Recessed lighting throughout, central AC and heat, tons of natural lighting
-Private laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups
-Lush backyard with covered patio, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and built-in BBQ
-2 car garage
-Tenants pay for all utilities

Great location ! Close to Award-winning schools, close proximity to shopping, dining, and the 91 freeway

Rent Amount: $ 3,595 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,595
$35 application fee per adult applicant

(RLNE5314848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 S. Sedona Lane have any available units?
995 S. Sedona Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 995 S. Sedona Lane have?
Some of 995 S. Sedona Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 S. Sedona Lane currently offering any rent specials?
995 S. Sedona Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 S. Sedona Lane pet-friendly?
No, 995 S. Sedona Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 995 S. Sedona Lane offer parking?
Yes, 995 S. Sedona Lane offers parking.
Does 995 S. Sedona Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 S. Sedona Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 S. Sedona Lane have a pool?
No, 995 S. Sedona Lane does not have a pool.
Does 995 S. Sedona Lane have accessible units?
No, 995 S. Sedona Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 995 S. Sedona Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 995 S. Sedona Lane has units with dishwashers.
