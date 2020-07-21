995 S. Sedona Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Exceptional 4 bedrooms - 3 baths - 2 story home in Anaheim Hills - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343



Fantastic opportunity to rent this spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms house located in prime Anaheim Hills

(Unfurnished rental)



Features include :

-Approximately 2,515 square feet of open living space

-Formal living room with fireplace

-Spacious dining room

-Beautiful family room off the kitchen with a second fireplace

-Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, custom backsplash, tile flooring, elevated bar-seating area, and stainless steel appliances (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave)

-Sprawling staircase leading to the spacious upstairs with open loft with more built-ins for a TV and storage

-Master bedroom en-suite with private balcony overlooking the city views and gorgeous sunsets

-Master bathroom with dual vanities, standing shower, separate deep bathtub and large mirrored wardrobes

-Upstairs also has 3 more bedrooms... one bedroom with a built-in Murphy bed

-Recessed lighting throughout, central AC and heat, tons of natural lighting

-Private laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups

-Lush backyard with covered patio, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and built-in BBQ

-2 car garage

-Tenants pay for all utilities



Great location ! Close to Award-winning schools, close proximity to shopping, dining, and the 91 freeway



Rent Amount: $ 3,595 per month

Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,595

$35 application fee per adult applicant



(RLNE5314848)