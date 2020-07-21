995 S. Sedona Lane

Amenities
Exceptional 4 bedrooms - 3 baths - 2 story home in Anaheim Hills - For Appointment please Call/Text 805-953-7343
Fantastic opportunity to rent this spacious 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms house located in prime Anaheim Hills
(Unfurnished rental)
Features include :
-Approximately 2,515 square feet of open living space
-Formal living room with fireplace
-Spacious dining room
-Beautiful family room off the kitchen with a second fireplace
-Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, custom backsplash, tile flooring, elevated bar-seating area, and stainless steel appliances (Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, Microwave)
-Sprawling staircase leading to the spacious upstairs with open loft with more built-ins for a TV and storage
-Master bedroom en-suite with private balcony overlooking the city views and gorgeous sunsets
-Master bathroom with dual vanities, standing shower, separate deep bathtub and large mirrored wardrobes
-Upstairs also has 3 more bedrooms... one bedroom with a built-in Murphy bed
-Recessed lighting throughout, central AC and heat, tons of natural lighting
-Private laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups
-Lush backyard with covered patio, ceiling fan, recessed lighting and built-in BBQ
-2 car garage
-Tenants pay for all utilities
Great location ! Close to Award-winning schools, close proximity to shopping, dining, and the 91 freeway
Rent Amount: $ 3,595 per month
Security Deposit Amount: $ 3,595
$35 application fee per adult applicant
(RLNE5314848)