Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage

957 W Lamark Ln Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon: 2 Bd 1.5 Ba 2 Story Townhome in Anaheim! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS**



You must take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1,144 sq ft. townhome in desirable Sherwood Village! This unit features a spacious living room, with glass sliding doors that open to the large private gated patio. Kitchen includes dishwasher, range, microwave, and generous storage. Attached 2-car garage includes a spacious laundry area with washer and dryer included. Water softener included with salt delivered monthly! Half bath downstairs. Both bedrooms upstairs. Community includes pool and jacuzzi, a club house and a designated communal area complete with an outdoor cooking area, barbecue, and picnic area. In the heart of the Anaheim resort area, the community enjoys the close proximity to Disneyland, the Convention Center, Honda Center, Angel Stadium and an endless array of various entertainment. Easy Access to Nearby Freeways. This won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on pets.



Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or 714-253-4257



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5637165)