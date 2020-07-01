All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

957 W Lamark Ln

957 Lamark Lane · No Longer Available
Location

957 Lamark Lane, Anaheim, CA 92802
Convention Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
957 W Lamark Ln Available 05/01/20 Coming Soon: 2 Bd 1.5 Ba 2 Story Townhome in Anaheim! - **PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE CURRENT OCCUPANTS**

You must take a look at this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath 1,144 sq ft. townhome in desirable Sherwood Village! This unit features a spacious living room, with glass sliding doors that open to the large private gated patio. Kitchen includes dishwasher, range, microwave, and generous storage. Attached 2-car garage includes a spacious laundry area with washer and dryer included. Water softener included with salt delivered monthly! Half bath downstairs. Both bedrooms upstairs. Community includes pool and jacuzzi, a club house and a designated communal area complete with an outdoor cooking area, barbecue, and picnic area. In the heart of the Anaheim resort area, the community enjoys the close proximity to Disneyland, the Convention Center, Honda Center, Angel Stadium and an endless array of various entertainment. Easy Access to Nearby Freeways. This won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on pets.

Contact Jatori for showings- showings3@rpmcoast.com or 714-253-4257

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Sandra@RpmCoast.com or Showings3@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5637165)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 W Lamark Ln have any available units?
957 W Lamark Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 W Lamark Ln have?
Some of 957 W Lamark Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 W Lamark Ln currently offering any rent specials?
957 W Lamark Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 W Lamark Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 957 W Lamark Ln is pet friendly.
Does 957 W Lamark Ln offer parking?
Yes, 957 W Lamark Ln offers parking.
Does 957 W Lamark Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 W Lamark Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 W Lamark Ln have a pool?
Yes, 957 W Lamark Ln has a pool.
Does 957 W Lamark Ln have accessible units?
No, 957 W Lamark Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 957 W Lamark Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 W Lamark Ln has units with dishwashers.

