Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity!! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom condo in the gated community, with extra large 2 car detached Garage with storage, Full size laundry closet, Master bedroom with walk in closet and Large patio thru sliding glass door. Easy Access to 5 FWY, near Disneyland and other Great Stores. Hurry Will not last long!!