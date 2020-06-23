All apartments in Anaheim
938 S Pearwood Lane
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:40 AM

938 S Pearwood Lane

938 South Pearwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

938 South Pearwood Lane, Anaheim, CA 92806
East Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath has fire places in both the living room and master bedroom. French doors open to a private patio and 2 car detached garage. Located near pool and spa. HOA and gardener is included in rent. Water and trash paid by the association.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 938 S Pearwood Lane have any available units?
938 S Pearwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 938 S Pearwood Lane have?
Some of 938 S Pearwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 938 S Pearwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
938 S Pearwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 938 S Pearwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 938 S Pearwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 938 S Pearwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 938 S Pearwood Lane offers parking.
Does 938 S Pearwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 938 S Pearwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 938 S Pearwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 938 S Pearwood Lane has a pool.
Does 938 S Pearwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 938 S Pearwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 938 S Pearwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 938 S Pearwood Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
