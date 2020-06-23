938 S Pearwood Lane

938 South Pearwood Lane, Anaheim, CA 92806 East Anaheim
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath has fire places in both the living room and master bedroom. French doors open to a private patio and 2 car detached garage. Located near pool and spa. HOA and gardener is included in rent. Water and trash paid by the association.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
