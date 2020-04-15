All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 927 S Sarah Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
927 S Sarah Way
Last updated June 17 2019 at 11:05 AM

927 S Sarah Way

927 South Sarah Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

927 South Sarah Way, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Enter through a lovely gated brick courtyard into an oversized living room boasting laminate wood flooring, crown molding and newer designer interior paint. This move-in ready home has an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinets with plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The newer patterned glass door allows access to patio. The living area opens to a private backyard patio area with mature shade and citrus trees, ready for entertaining. Featured upgrades throughout include plantation shutters, dual pane windows, sliding door, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and laminate wood flooring. The master suite has high ceilings, new mirrored closet doors and an upgraded master bath. This home has an attached garage with direct access, laundry hook-ups and plenty of room for storage. The community features a pool, spa, playground, tennis court, clubhouse and a low HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 927 S Sarah Way have any available units?
927 S Sarah Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 927 S Sarah Way have?
Some of 927 S Sarah Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 927 S Sarah Way currently offering any rent specials?
927 S Sarah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 927 S Sarah Way pet-friendly?
No, 927 S Sarah Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 927 S Sarah Way offer parking?
Yes, 927 S Sarah Way offers parking.
Does 927 S Sarah Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 927 S Sarah Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 927 S Sarah Way have a pool?
Yes, 927 S Sarah Way has a pool.
Does 927 S Sarah Way have accessible units?
Yes, 927 S Sarah Way has accessible units.
Does 927 S Sarah Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 927 S Sarah Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cascades
8604 E Whitewater Dr
Anaheim, CA 92808
Avanti
650 W Broadway
Anaheim, CA 92805
Parallel
1105 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
The George
2211 E Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Mel Alma Apartments
1861 S Haster St
Anaheim, CA 92802
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Lemon Terrace
1016 South Lemon Street
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles