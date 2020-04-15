927 S Sarah Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard doorman gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Enter through a lovely gated brick courtyard into an oversized living room boasting laminate wood flooring, crown molding and newer designer interior paint. This move-in ready home has an upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, maple cabinets with plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances and recessed lighting. The newer patterned glass door allows access to patio. The living area opens to a private backyard patio area with mature shade and citrus trees, ready for entertaining. Featured upgrades throughout include plantation shutters, dual pane windows, sliding door, recessed lighting, ceiling fans and laminate wood flooring. The master suite has high ceilings, new mirrored closet doors and an upgraded master bath. This home has an attached garage with direct access, laundry hook-ups and plenty of room for storage. The community features a pool, spa, playground, tennis court, clubhouse and a low HOA.