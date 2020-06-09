915 N Emily Street

Amenities

w/d hookup garage air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Very well Maintained Triplex with 9 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 6 garage space total Apprx 3352 sf. First time on the market in 30 years. Great Investment Opportunity. Units are fully occupied with month to month, so you can have new lease with current market rent. Unit (A) Bult in 1949. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. AC unit available. Unit (B) . This Unit has Built in 1989 permitted. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Central Air Conditioner. Unit (C) Unit has Built in 1989 permitted. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Central Air Conditioner Great Investment Opportunity. Located near Shopping, Restaurant, Disneyland, closed to Hwy 91, 5, 57.