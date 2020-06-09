All apartments in Anaheim
915 N Emily Street

915 North Emily Street · No Longer Available
Location

915 North Emily Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very well Maintained Triplex with 9 bedrooms, 6 full baths, 6 garage space total Apprx 3352 sf. First time on the market in 30 years. Great Investment Opportunity. Units are fully occupied with month to month, so you can have new lease with current market rent. Unit (A) Bult in 1949. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. AC unit available. Unit (B) . This Unit has Built in 1989 permitted. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Central Air Conditioner. Unit (C) Unit has Built in 1989 permitted. 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths 2 car Garage Washer & Dryer Hook Ups. Central Air Conditioner Great Investment Opportunity. Located near Shopping, Restaurant, Disneyland, closed to Hwy 91, 5, 57.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 N Emily Street have any available units?
915 N Emily Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 N Emily Street have?
Some of 915 N Emily Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 N Emily Street currently offering any rent specials?
915 N Emily Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 N Emily Street pet-friendly?
No, 915 N Emily Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 915 N Emily Street offer parking?
Yes, 915 N Emily Street offers parking.
Does 915 N Emily Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 N Emily Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 N Emily Street have a pool?
No, 915 N Emily Street does not have a pool.
Does 915 N Emily Street have accessible units?
No, 915 N Emily Street does not have accessible units.
Does 915 N Emily Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 N Emily Street does not have units with dishwashers.

