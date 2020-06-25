All apartments in Anaheim
909 S Natalie Ln
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

909 S Natalie Ln

909 South Natalie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

909 South Natalie Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely 2 Story 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Anaheim Hills - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bAd2yfVG8NR

Check out this YouTube walk thru video: https://youtu.be/LXknsuM0wPk

Come take a look at this lovely two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Canyon Crest community of Anaheim Hills! The home has been upgraded with crown molding and plantation shutters and brand new flooring through out. The kitchen/dining room combination adjoin to keep conversations going during meal prep. It's easy to take the party outdoors to your spacious, private backyard/patio. The first floor also boasts a fireplace, half bath, a formal dining room, a laundry room and direct access to the attached 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. The four bedrooms are all located on the second floor. The master suite features a large walk in closet and a large bathroom with a soaking tub, shower and dual vanity. The three additional bedrooms feature ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. The 2nd upstairs bathroom features two separate vanities. Close to award winning schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home won't last long. Come see it today!

**ALL OF THE CARPET HAS NOW BEEN REMOVED AND REPLACED WITH LAMINATE FLOORING**

Please submit on pets.

To schedule a showing please contact: Nick at 714-248-5207 or showings2@RpmCoast.com

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5102064)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 S Natalie Ln have any available units?
909 S Natalie Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 S Natalie Ln have?
Some of 909 S Natalie Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 S Natalie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
909 S Natalie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 S Natalie Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 S Natalie Ln is pet friendly.
Does 909 S Natalie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 909 S Natalie Ln offers parking.
Does 909 S Natalie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 S Natalie Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 S Natalie Ln have a pool?
No, 909 S Natalie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 909 S Natalie Ln have accessible units?
No, 909 S Natalie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 909 S Natalie Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 S Natalie Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
