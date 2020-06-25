909 S Natalie Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely 2 Story 4Bd 2.5Ba Home in Anaheim Hills - Check out this great 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=bAd2yfVG8NR



Check out this YouTube walk thru video: https://youtu.be/LXknsuM0wPk



Come take a look at this lovely two story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the Canyon Crest community of Anaheim Hills! The home has been upgraded with crown molding and plantation shutters and brand new flooring through out. The kitchen/dining room combination adjoin to keep conversations going during meal prep. It's easy to take the party outdoors to your spacious, private backyard/patio. The first floor also boasts a fireplace, half bath, a formal dining room, a laundry room and direct access to the attached 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. The four bedrooms are all located on the second floor. The master suite features a large walk in closet and a large bathroom with a soaking tub, shower and dual vanity. The three additional bedrooms feature ceiling fans and mirrored closet doors. The 2nd upstairs bathroom features two separate vanities. Close to award winning schools, freeways, shopping, dining and entertainment. This home won't last long. Come see it today!



**ALL OF THE CARPET HAS NOW BEEN REMOVED AND REPLACED WITH LAMINATE FLOORING**



Please submit on pets.



To schedule a showing please contact: Nick at 714-248-5207



$49 application fee per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info contact: Caitlin@RpmCoast.com



