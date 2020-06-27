8865 E Wiley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Completely remodel 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs. This home features a remodeled kitchen with newer stainless appliances, quartz counters, recessed lights and ceiling fan that opens to the back patio and city views & mountain views as far as Mount Baldy. Family room opens from kitchen and includes fireplace and newer luxury vinyl tile floors. Dining room opens to living room with hickory wood floors, plantation shutters and a main floor bedroom and 3/4 bath all on the first floor. Upstairs includes 4 more bedrooms with built-ins, full double sink bath and large bonus room with hickory wood floor, and bar fridge area. Upstairs master bedroom is large with beautiful remodeled bath with separate shower and soaking tub, double sinks, quartz counters and walk-in closet.

Great location within Anaheim Hills with close proximity to shopping, freeways, restaurants, schools and walking distance to elementary school. Also easy accessibility to trails to hike and mountain bike.