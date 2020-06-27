All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:35 PM

8865 E Wiley Way

8865 East Wiley Way · No Longer Available
Location

8865 East Wiley Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Completely remodel 5 bedroom home with a view and 3 baths plus a family room and bonus room upstairs. This home features a remodeled kitchen with newer stainless appliances, quartz counters, recessed lights and ceiling fan that opens to the back patio and city views & mountain views as far as Mount Baldy. Family room opens from kitchen and includes fireplace and newer luxury vinyl tile floors. Dining room opens to living room with hickory wood floors, plantation shutters and a main floor bedroom and 3/4 bath all on the first floor. Upstairs includes 4 more bedrooms with built-ins, full double sink bath and large bonus room with hickory wood floor, and bar fridge area. Upstairs master bedroom is large with beautiful remodeled bath with separate shower and soaking tub, double sinks, quartz counters and walk-in closet.
Great location within Anaheim Hills with close proximity to shopping, freeways, restaurants, schools and walking distance to elementary school. Also easy accessibility to trails to hike and mountain bike.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8865 E Wiley Way have any available units?
8865 E Wiley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8865 E Wiley Way have?
Some of 8865 E Wiley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8865 E Wiley Way currently offering any rent specials?
8865 E Wiley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8865 E Wiley Way pet-friendly?
No, 8865 E Wiley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8865 E Wiley Way offer parking?
Yes, 8865 E Wiley Way offers parking.
Does 8865 E Wiley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8865 E Wiley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8865 E Wiley Way have a pool?
No, 8865 E Wiley Way does not have a pool.
Does 8865 E Wiley Way have accessible units?
No, 8865 E Wiley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8865 E Wiley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8865 E Wiley Way has units with dishwashers.
