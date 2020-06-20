8735 E Cloudview Way

Amenities

View (Yes) Close to School (Yes) This gorgeous Anaheim Hills home with breathtaking panoramic views is conveniently close to Running Springs Elementary School. The detached, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has inviting white tiled floors downstairs and offers great views of the city lights at night and far off snow-capped mountains during the winter months. Enter the large formal living room with high soaring ceilings and great windows which allows plenty of natural light. Relax as you enjoy the views from your master bedroom and private bath. The separate laundry room has cabinets, utility sink for the washer and dryer. The back yard has a wonderful patio that offers a built-in BBQ, & plenty of area to entertain family & friends. Be green and save money with a solar system producing 6 kw per year that is completely paid off. There is a water softening system for the whole property and a reverse osmosis in the kitchen. Nearby, you will find award winning schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, freeway and toll roads. This home was recently (less than a few weeks ago) painted on the outside and it is now ready for its new owner. Don’t wait, make this your new home today!