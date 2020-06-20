All apartments in Anaheim
8735 E Cloudview Way
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:48 AM

8735 E Cloudview Way

8735 East Cloudview Way · No Longer Available
Location

8735 East Cloudview Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Summit of Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
View (Yes) Close to School (Yes) This gorgeous Anaheim Hills home with breathtaking panoramic views is conveniently close to Running Springs Elementary School. The detached, 4 bedroom, 3 bath home has inviting white tiled floors downstairs and offers great views of the city lights at night and far off snow-capped mountains during the winter months. Enter the large formal living room with high soaring ceilings and great windows which allows plenty of natural light. Relax as you enjoy the views from your master bedroom and private bath. The separate laundry room has cabinets, utility sink for the washer and dryer. The back yard has a wonderful patio that offers a built-in BBQ, & plenty of area to entertain family & friends. Be green and save money with a solar system producing 6 kw per year that is completely paid off. There is a water softening system for the whole property and a reverse osmosis in the kitchen. Nearby, you will find award winning schools, parks, shopping, restaurants, freeway and toll roads. This home was recently (less than a few weeks ago) painted on the outside and it is now ready for its new owner. Don’t wait, make this your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8735 E Cloudview Way have any available units?
8735 E Cloudview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8735 E Cloudview Way have?
Some of 8735 E Cloudview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8735 E Cloudview Way currently offering any rent specials?
8735 E Cloudview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8735 E Cloudview Way pet-friendly?
No, 8735 E Cloudview Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8735 E Cloudview Way offer parking?
No, 8735 E Cloudview Way does not offer parking.
Does 8735 E Cloudview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8735 E Cloudview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8735 E Cloudview Way have a pool?
No, 8735 E Cloudview Way does not have a pool.
Does 8735 E Cloudview Way have accessible units?
No, 8735 E Cloudview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8735 E Cloudview Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8735 E Cloudview Way does not have units with dishwashers.
