Anaheim, CA
8622 E Windsong Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

8622 E Windsong Drive

8622 E Windsong Dr · No Longer Available
Location

8622 E Windsong Dr, Anaheim, CA 92808
Sycamore Canyon

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Panoramic View Home!!! This is a beautiful single family home in an amazing neighborhood with gorgeous view from both levels. Clean, light and bright with Engineered wood flooring. Upon walking into the door, you will enter a spacious living and dining room with high ceilings. On your right you will find a beautiful staircase that takes you to the second level with all three bedrooms. The master bedroom which is located on the left of the hall way, has a breath taking view of the city from all windows. The two spacious walking closet, the over sized bath tub and shower and separate toilet makes the master bathroom very practical. The other two bedrooms are on the right side of the hall way and all the second level has wood flooring as well. The family room and kitchen are passed the staircase. Kitchen has a beautiful island, stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. A sliding door from the kitchen and a sliding door from the family room will lead you to the backyard where you can sit and enjoy your afternoon coffee while watching the breathtaking view.This house is very close to major freeways and shopping centers. The school ratings are 10 and 9.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8622 E Windsong Drive have any available units?
8622 E Windsong Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8622 E Windsong Drive have?
Some of 8622 E Windsong Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8622 E Windsong Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8622 E Windsong Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8622 E Windsong Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8622 E Windsong Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8622 E Windsong Drive offer parking?
No, 8622 E Windsong Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8622 E Windsong Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8622 E Windsong Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8622 E Windsong Drive have a pool?
No, 8622 E Windsong Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8622 E Windsong Drive have accessible units?
No, 8622 E Windsong Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8622 E Windsong Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8622 E Windsong Drive has units with dishwashers.
