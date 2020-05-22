8622 E Windsong Drive

Amenities

Panoramic View Home!!! This is a beautiful single family home in an amazing neighborhood with gorgeous view from both levels. Clean, light and bright with Engineered wood flooring. Upon walking into the door, you will enter a spacious living and dining room with high ceilings. On your right you will find a beautiful staircase that takes you to the second level with all three bedrooms. The master bedroom which is located on the left of the hall way, has a breath taking view of the city from all windows. The two spacious walking closet, the over sized bath tub and shower and separate toilet makes the master bathroom very practical. The other two bedrooms are on the right side of the hall way and all the second level has wood flooring as well. The family room and kitchen are passed the staircase. Kitchen has a beautiful island, stainless steel appliances and granite counter top. A sliding door from the kitchen and a sliding door from the family room will lead you to the backyard where you can sit and enjoy your afternoon coffee while watching the breathtaking view.This house is very close to major freeways and shopping centers. The school ratings are 10 and 9.