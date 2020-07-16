All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

846 N Zeyn St

846 North Zeyn Street · (714) 956-2999
Location

846 North Zeyn Street, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 08/01/20 Remodeled large one bedroom in Anaheim Colony - Property Id: 301225

Located within minutes of the Anaheim Packing District, La Palma and Pearson Parks, this amazing one bedroom home is in the perfect location. Enjoy quick access to the 5 and 91 freeways, great for morning and evening commutes! Best of all, save money on utility costs as reasonable use of water, gas, and electricity are included with the monthly rent. Starting at only $1925/month, this stunning remodeled apartment with outside patio with new floors, kitchen cabinets, stove, light fixtures etc. can become your new home. Contact us today to schedule a visit!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301225
Property Id 301225

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5864750)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 846 N Zeyn St have any available units?
846 N Zeyn St has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 846 N Zeyn St have?
Some of 846 N Zeyn St's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 846 N Zeyn St currently offering any rent specials?
846 N Zeyn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 846 N Zeyn St pet-friendly?
No, 846 N Zeyn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 846 N Zeyn St offer parking?
No, 846 N Zeyn St does not offer parking.
Does 846 N Zeyn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 846 N Zeyn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 846 N Zeyn St have a pool?
No, 846 N Zeyn St does not have a pool.
Does 846 N Zeyn St have accessible units?
No, 846 N Zeyn St does not have accessible units.
Does 846 N Zeyn St have units with dishwashers?
No, 846 N Zeyn St does not have units with dishwashers.
