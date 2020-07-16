846 N Zeyn St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Remodeled large one bedroom in Anaheim Colony - Property Id: 301225



Located within minutes of the Anaheim Packing District, La Palma and Pearson Parks, this amazing one bedroom home is in the perfect location. Enjoy quick access to the 5 and 91 freeways, great for morning and evening commutes! Best of all, save money on utility costs as reasonable use of water, gas, and electricity are included with the monthly rent. Starting at only $1925/month, this stunning remodeled apartment with outside patio with new floors, kitchen cabinets, stove, light fixtures etc. can become your new home. Contact us today to schedule a visit!

No Pets Allowed



