828 South Falcon Street Unit B

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.



Pleasant, unfurnished (Open to be rented as furnished. You can rent it fully-furnished for $2,900), 3 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms Condo home property rental situated on the vibrant West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim.



The cozy units interior features include large windows with blinds, polished hardwood/tile floor, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine white-painted cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range with hood, and microwave. Its elegant bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with vanity cabinets each surmounted by framed mirrors and shower stall. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. The unit has installed central air conditioning and electric heating, for climate control. The exterior has a relaxing yarda cool spot for R and R with family and friends. Renters can freely use the barbecue area.



It comes with a 1-car attached garage and 1 reserved, assigned parking spot, #B. And permitted storage, too!



Pet-friendly home. Allows 1 pet only, must be under 35 lbs. with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property, too.



Tenant pays electricity (flat rate of $250/monthly), water, gas, trash, and landscaping.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



