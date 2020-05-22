All apartments in Anaheim
828 South Falcon Street Unit B
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:09 AM

828 South Falcon Street Unit B

828 S Falcon St · No Longer Available
Location

828 S Falcon St, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31,
$500 MOVE IN DISCOUNTS FOR SIGNED LEASE BEFORE March 31,2020

For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Discount Promo! HURRY! TAKE ADVANTAGE OF $300 MOVE-IN DISCOUNT FOR SIGNED LEASE BEFORE FEBRUARY 29, 2020!

Pleasant, unfurnished (Open to be rented as furnished. You can rent it fully-furnished for $2,900), 3 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms Condo home property rental situated on the vibrant West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim.

The cozy units interior features include large windows with blinds, polished hardwood/tile floor, and a fireplace. Its lovely kitchen is equipped with quartz countertops, fine white-painted cabinets/drawers with ample storage space, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, oven/range with hood, and microwave. Its elegant bathroom, meanwhile, is furnished with vanity cabinets each surmounted by framed mirrors and shower stall. There are shared/coin-operated washer and dryer available. The unit has installed central air conditioning and electric heating, for climate control. The exterior has a relaxing yarda cool spot for R and R with family and friends. Renters can freely use the barbecue area.

It comes with a 1-car attached garage and 1 reserved, assigned parking spot, #B. And permitted storage, too!

Pet-friendly home. Allows 1 pet only, must be under 35 lbs. with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited on the property, too.

Tenant pays electricity (flat rate of $250/monthly), water, gas, trash, and landscaping.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Willow Park, P

(RLNE5488830)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

