All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 828 South Falcon Street Apt D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
828 South Falcon Street Apt D
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

828 South Falcon Street Apt D

828 South Falcon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
West Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

828 South Falcon Street, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Modern, 3 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms condo in the energetic West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim. It can be rented as furnished for $3000 or unfurnished for $2700.

The stylish interior features hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace. The stunning kitchen with a decorative tile backsplash is equipped with glossy quartz countertops, white cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and a microwave. Bright and airy, the bedrooms are wonderfully cozy and are the best spaces to relax and rest. One of the bedrooms can also be converted into an office space. A shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided in the building. Centralized air conditioning and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a lovely patio with a barbecue, plenty of plants, and a canopy to relax under.

Tenant is responsible for electricity flat rate of $250/monthly, water, gas, trash, and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
There is a garage for the unit that fits 2 cars.

Only 1 small pet under 35 lbs is okay. It comes with a pet deposit of $500.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Willow Park, Palm Lane Park, Chaparral Park, and Barton Park.

The propertys Walkscore is 85/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.

(RLNE5531010)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 828 South Falcon Street Apt D have any available units?
828 South Falcon Street Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 828 South Falcon Street Apt D have?
Some of 828 South Falcon Street Apt D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 828 South Falcon Street Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
828 South Falcon Street Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 828 South Falcon Street Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 828 South Falcon Street Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 828 South Falcon Street Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 828 South Falcon Street Apt D offers parking.
Does 828 South Falcon Street Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 828 South Falcon Street Apt D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 828 South Falcon Street Apt D have a pool?
No, 828 South Falcon Street Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 828 South Falcon Street Apt D have accessible units?
No, 828 South Falcon Street Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 828 South Falcon Street Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 828 South Falcon Street Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cross Roads Apartments
222 N Muller St
Anaheim, CA 92801
Anaheim Place
1225 North Dresden Place
Anaheim, CA 92801
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
The Mix at CTR City
184 W Center St Prom
Anaheim, CA 92805
Royal Palms
1295 E Lincoln Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Orangewood Gardens
235 W. Orangewood Ave
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles