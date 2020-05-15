828 South Falcon Street Apt D

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Modern, 3 bedrooms, 1.5-bathrooms condo in the energetic West Anaheim neighborhood in Anaheim. It can be rented as furnished for $3000 or unfurnished for $2700.



The stylish interior features hardwood floors and a beautiful fireplace. The stunning kitchen with a decorative tile backsplash is equipped with glossy quartz countertops, white cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, and a microwave. Bright and airy, the bedrooms are wonderfully cozy and are the best spaces to relax and rest. One of the bedrooms can also be converted into an office space. A shared coin-operated washer and dryer are provided in the building. Centralized air conditioning and electric heating are installed for climate control. The exterior features a lovely patio with a barbecue, plenty of plants, and a canopy to relax under.



Tenant is responsible for electricity flat rate of $250/monthly, water, gas, trash, and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

There is a garage for the unit that fits 2 cars.



Only 1 small pet under 35 lbs is okay. It comes with a pet deposit of $500.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Willow Park, Palm Lane Park, Chaparral Park, and Barton Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 85/100. This is a Very Walkable location and most errands can be accomplished on foot.



(RLNE5531010)