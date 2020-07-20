All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

8112 E Naples Lane

8112 East Naples Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8112 East Naples Lane, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfect townhome located in the gated community of Summit Renaissance. Property features include a bedroom and bathroom on the main level, cozy family room with fireplace and dining area, kitchen with maple cabinets, refrigerator, breakfast nook and newer laminate wood flooring in downstairs living area and bedroom. Upstairs features the master bedroom and bathroom complete with dual sinks, and an additional guest bedroom with private bathroom. Attached two car garage offers direct access to the home. Additional community amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa as well as a gym. Conveniently located within a few minutes of the 91 freeway, 241 toll road and nearby shops, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 E Naples Lane have any available units?
8112 E Naples Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8112 E Naples Lane have?
Some of 8112 E Naples Lane's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 E Naples Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8112 E Naples Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 E Naples Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8112 E Naples Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8112 E Naples Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8112 E Naples Lane offers parking.
Does 8112 E Naples Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 E Naples Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 E Naples Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8112 E Naples Lane has a pool.
Does 8112 E Naples Lane have accessible units?
No, 8112 E Naples Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 E Naples Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8112 E Naples Lane has units with dishwashers.
