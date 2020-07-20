8112 E Naples Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool garage hot tub

Perfect townhome located in the gated community of Summit Renaissance. Property features include a bedroom and bathroom on the main level, cozy family room with fireplace and dining area, kitchen with maple cabinets, refrigerator, breakfast nook and newer laminate wood flooring in downstairs living area and bedroom. Upstairs features the master bedroom and bathroom complete with dual sinks, and an additional guest bedroom with private bathroom. Attached two car garage offers direct access to the home. Additional community amenities include a heated swimming pool and spa as well as a gym. Conveniently located within a few minutes of the 91 freeway, 241 toll road and nearby shops, dining and entertainment.