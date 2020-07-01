All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 808 W Ken Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
808 W Ken Way
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

808 W Ken Way

808 West Ken Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
The Colony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

808 West Ken Way, Anaheim, CA 92805
The Colony

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled Anaheim Colony Historic District home on a peaceful tree-lined cul-d-sac. The home features hardwood floors, quartz counters, new appliances, central AC, stackable washer & dryer and cozy fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. The huge Master includes a dressing area and sitting area while the master bath includes a separate tub and walk-in shower. Private yard features a lovely patio plus lawn area with grapefruit, kumquat, lemon & orange trees. Walking distance to Pearson Park and Packing House. Lease until the end of June of 2021. Garage not included in the lease. A refrigerator can be included at the tenant's request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 W Ken Way have any available units?
808 W Ken Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 808 W Ken Way have?
Some of 808 W Ken Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 W Ken Way currently offering any rent specials?
808 W Ken Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 W Ken Way pet-friendly?
No, 808 W Ken Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 808 W Ken Way offer parking?
Yes, 808 W Ken Way offers parking.
Does 808 W Ken Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 W Ken Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 W Ken Way have a pool?
No, 808 W Ken Way does not have a pool.
Does 808 W Ken Way have accessible units?
No, 808 W Ken Way does not have accessible units.
Does 808 W Ken Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 W Ken Way does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Sycamore Canyon Apartments
8201 E Blackwillow Cir
Anaheim, CA 92808
Los Olivos
1666 West Pampas Lane
Anaheim, CA 92802
Anaheim Cottages
2544 W Winston Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Casa de Mesa
2515 West Winston Road
Anaheim, CA 92804
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Core
1815 S Westside Drive
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles