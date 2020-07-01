808 W Ken Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to your beautifully remodeled Anaheim Colony Historic District home on a peaceful tree-lined cul-d-sac. The home features hardwood floors, quartz counters, new appliances, central AC, stackable washer & dryer and cozy fireplaces in the living room and master bedroom. The huge Master includes a dressing area and sitting area while the master bath includes a separate tub and walk-in shower. Private yard features a lovely patio plus lawn area with grapefruit, kumquat, lemon & orange trees. Walking distance to Pearson Park and Packing House. Lease until the end of June of 2021. Garage not included in the lease. A refrigerator can be included at the tenant's request.