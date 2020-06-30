All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:45 AM

8039 Desert Pine E

8039 East Desert Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8039 East Desert Pine Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Move right in this beautiful 2 bed 2 bath cul-de-sac home. Top of the hill location that offers privacy and serene views of city light and nature.This amazing unit features new floors, new paint, granite kitchen counter tops & newer cabinetry. Both bathrooms have been updated with granite counter tops, Master bathroom features travertine floors ,walk in shower with all around marble. The large living room has a refinished fireplace and offers plenty of natural lighting from the adjacent, spacious patio. Lots of cabinets in the garage too. First floor level, Perfect for families with kids or older adults

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8039 Desert Pine E have any available units?
8039 Desert Pine E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8039 Desert Pine E have?
Some of 8039 Desert Pine E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8039 Desert Pine E currently offering any rent specials?
8039 Desert Pine E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8039 Desert Pine E pet-friendly?
No, 8039 Desert Pine E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8039 Desert Pine E offer parking?
Yes, 8039 Desert Pine E offers parking.
Does 8039 Desert Pine E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8039 Desert Pine E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8039 Desert Pine E have a pool?
Yes, 8039 Desert Pine E has a pool.
Does 8039 Desert Pine E have accessible units?
No, 8039 Desert Pine E does not have accessible units.
Does 8039 Desert Pine E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8039 Desert Pine E has units with dishwashers.

