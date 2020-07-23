8031 E Sandstone Drive

Amenities

Fantastic location in the highly desirable Viewpointe community. This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit shows light and bright! No one above or below. Spacious living room with a fireplace and vaulted cielings. Views of city lights and mountains. Relax on the balcony off of the living room next to the greenbelt. Hardwood flooring throughout, tile in kitchen and baths. Enjoy plenty of space in this master bedroom with a dressing area and walk in shower. Resort style living with the association pool and spas, barbeques, firepit and more. Surrounded by trails, parks and close to shopping and dining. This home has it all! Call Sherri with any questions, 714.655.6852