All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 8031 E Sandstone Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
8031 E Sandstone Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:23 AM

8031 E Sandstone Drive

8031 East Sandstone Drive · (714) 655-6852
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all

Location

8031 East Sandstone Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 971 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fire pit
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Fantastic location in the highly desirable Viewpointe community. This lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit shows light and bright! No one above or below. Spacious living room with a fireplace and vaulted cielings. Views of city lights and mountains. Relax on the balcony off of the living room next to the greenbelt. Hardwood flooring throughout, tile in kitchen and baths. Enjoy plenty of space in this master bedroom with a dressing area and walk in shower. Resort style living with the association pool and spas, barbeques, firepit and more. Surrounded by trails, parks and close to shopping and dining. This home has it all! Call Sherri with any questions, 714.655.6852

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8031 E Sandstone Drive have any available units?
8031 E Sandstone Drive has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8031 E Sandstone Drive have?
Some of 8031 E Sandstone Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8031 E Sandstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8031 E Sandstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8031 E Sandstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8031 E Sandstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8031 E Sandstone Drive offer parking?
No, 8031 E Sandstone Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8031 E Sandstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8031 E Sandstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8031 E Sandstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8031 E Sandstone Drive has a pool.
Does 8031 E Sandstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 8031 E Sandstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8031 E Sandstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8031 E Sandstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 8031 E Sandstone Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pine Meadows Apartments
3931 West Orange Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92804
The Crossing
3530 E La Palma Ave
Anaheim, CA 92806
Glencove
1777 West Glencrest Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92801
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Lakeview Manor
4700 E McKinnon Dr
Anaheim, CA 92807
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Jefferson Platinum Triangle
1801 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAnaheim 2 Bedroom Apartments
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pools
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Platinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity