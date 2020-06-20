8007 E Far Canyon Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Enjoy life in an immaculate, upgraded home that lies in a serene setting of trees and beautiful views. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan create a real feeling of elegance. An ample balcony awaits you just off the living room. All living is on a single level with the attached garage underneath. Gorgeous granite and sleek appliances make the kitchen a joy. Kitchen opens to dining and living room which offers a cozy fireplace. Two good sized bedrooms including an en suite with double door entry. The en suite offers dual closets and dual sinks that rest in upgraded counter and backsplash. Just steps away is a lovely, nicely hidden jacuzzi set in the pines and views of mountains in the background. And, close by is a gorgeous pool and club house. The home has an attached one car garage and an additional carport. The complex itself is gorgeous with meandering lanes, beautiful architecture and landscape. This is complex offers security gates. Inside laundry in the hallway. Lots of storage in attached garage and closet You're sure to enjoy living here!