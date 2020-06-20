All apartments in Anaheim
8007 E Far Canyon Way
Last updated January 7 2020 at 8:15 AM

8007 E Far Canyon Way

8007 East Far Canyon Way · No Longer Available
Location

8007 East Far Canyon Way, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Enjoy life in an immaculate, upgraded home that lies in a serene setting of trees and beautiful views. Vaulted ceilings and open floor plan create a real feeling of elegance. An ample balcony awaits you just off the living room. All living is on a single level with the attached garage underneath. Gorgeous granite and sleek appliances make the kitchen a joy. Kitchen opens to dining and living room which offers a cozy fireplace. Two good sized bedrooms including an en suite with double door entry. The en suite offers dual closets and dual sinks that rest in upgraded counter and backsplash. Just steps away is a lovely, nicely hidden jacuzzi set in the pines and views of mountains in the background. And, close by is a gorgeous pool and club house. The home has an attached one car garage and an additional carport. The complex itself is gorgeous with meandering lanes, beautiful architecture and landscape. This is complex offers security gates. Inside laundry in the hallway. Lots of storage in attached garage and closet You're sure to enjoy living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 E Far Canyon Way have any available units?
8007 E Far Canyon Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 8007 E Far Canyon Way have?
Some of 8007 E Far Canyon Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 E Far Canyon Way currently offering any rent specials?
8007 E Far Canyon Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 E Far Canyon Way pet-friendly?
No, 8007 E Far Canyon Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 8007 E Far Canyon Way offer parking?
Yes, 8007 E Far Canyon Way offers parking.
Does 8007 E Far Canyon Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 E Far Canyon Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 E Far Canyon Way have a pool?
Yes, 8007 E Far Canyon Way has a pool.
Does 8007 E Far Canyon Way have accessible units?
No, 8007 E Far Canyon Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 E Far Canyon Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8007 E Far Canyon Way has units with dishwashers.

