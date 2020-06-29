All apartments in Anaheim
7993 E Quinn Drive
7993 East Quinn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7993 East Quinn Drive, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom upper end unit located in the desirable gated community of Viewpointe North. Popular floor plan with no one living above or below you. Vaulted ceilings and many windows add to the light and bright living. One car attached garage with direct access and one car covered carport nearby. Spacious living room with fireplace and sliding glass door to access balcony. Dining room with large window and window seat. Sizable kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, with new refrigerator included tile flooring, pantry and opens to living and dining rooms. Convenient indoor laundry closet suitable for full sized washer and dryer, both are included. Large guest bedroom with full guest bathroom. Double door entry into master bedroom with two closets and dual sink vanity in master bathroom. Great location at the end of the street offering greenbelt views and view of community pool. Viewpointe North offers two pools, five spas, clubhouse, and is a gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7993 E Quinn Drive have any available units?
7993 E Quinn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7993 E Quinn Drive have?
Some of 7993 E Quinn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7993 E Quinn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7993 E Quinn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7993 E Quinn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7993 E Quinn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7993 E Quinn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7993 E Quinn Drive offers parking.
Does 7993 E Quinn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7993 E Quinn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7993 E Quinn Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7993 E Quinn Drive has a pool.
Does 7993 E Quinn Drive have accessible units?
No, 7993 E Quinn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7993 E Quinn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7993 E Quinn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
