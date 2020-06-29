7993 E Quinn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful two bedroom two bathroom upper end unit located in the desirable gated community of Viewpointe North. Popular floor plan with no one living above or below you. Vaulted ceilings and many windows add to the light and bright living. One car attached garage with direct access and one car covered carport nearby. Spacious living room with fireplace and sliding glass door to access balcony. Dining room with large window and window seat. Sizable kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, with new refrigerator included tile flooring, pantry and opens to living and dining rooms. Convenient indoor laundry closet suitable for full sized washer and dryer, both are included. Large guest bedroom with full guest bathroom. Double door entry into master bedroom with two closets and dual sink vanity in master bathroom. Great location at the end of the street offering greenbelt views and view of community pool. Viewpointe North offers two pools, five spas, clubhouse, and is a gated community.