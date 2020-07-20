7965 E Acorn Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage walk in closets pool fireplace

Please enter this wonderful, light and bright floor plan with North facing windows. It has a cozy electric fireplace in the living room area.The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and allows space for a large dining set.The kitchen has a pass through window into the living room and is complete with refrigerator, gas stove and oven, new microwave and dishwasher.The laundry facilities are private and include washer and dryer!Each of the two bedrooms are good sized.The master bedroom has a large master bath with shower over the tub and two individual sinks.A large walk-in closet is also in the dressing area.This community is gated and allows you privacy.The location of this unit is perfect.The Community has 2 pools and 5 spas and lots of green belts throughout.It has a one car direct access garage and a parking stall.Ground floor with no steps to enter.A private area extends the length of the living room and the two bedrooms with access from the living room and master bedroom.Immaculate and clean with quick move-in. No pets allowed.