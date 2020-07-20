All apartments in Anaheim
7965 E Acorn Court
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:21 PM

7965 E Acorn Court

7965 E Acorn Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7965 E Acorn Ct, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Please enter this wonderful, light and bright floor plan with North facing windows. It has a cozy electric fireplace in the living room area.The dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and allows space for a large dining set.The kitchen has a pass through window into the living room and is complete with refrigerator, gas stove and oven, new microwave and dishwasher.The laundry facilities are private and include washer and dryer!Each of the two bedrooms are good sized.The master bedroom has a large master bath with shower over the tub and two individual sinks.A large walk-in closet is also in the dressing area.This community is gated and allows you privacy.The location of this unit is perfect.The Community has 2 pools and 5 spas and lots of green belts throughout.It has a one car direct access garage and a parking stall.Ground floor with no steps to enter.A private area extends the length of the living room and the two bedrooms with access from the living room and master bedroom.Immaculate and clean with quick move-in. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7965 E Acorn Court have any available units?
7965 E Acorn Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7965 E Acorn Court have?
Some of 7965 E Acorn Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7965 E Acorn Court currently offering any rent specials?
7965 E Acorn Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7965 E Acorn Court pet-friendly?
No, 7965 E Acorn Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7965 E Acorn Court offer parking?
Yes, 7965 E Acorn Court offers parking.
Does 7965 E Acorn Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7965 E Acorn Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7965 E Acorn Court have a pool?
Yes, 7965 E Acorn Court has a pool.
Does 7965 E Acorn Court have accessible units?
No, 7965 E Acorn Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7965 E Acorn Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7965 E Acorn Court has units with dishwashers.
