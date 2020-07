7947 E Viewrim Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan microwave range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

ENJOY MAGNIFICENT PANORAMIC CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS FROM THIS PRISTINE UNIT ON THE MOST DESIRED STREET IN VIEWPOINTE NORTH. THERE ARE TWO BALCONIES, ONE OFF THE LIVING ROOM AND ONE OFF THE MASTER TO ENJOY THE AMAZING VIEWS! THE UNIT SHOWS BEAUTIFULLY WITH NEUTRAL DECOR THROUGHOUT AND RECENTLY INSTALLED VINYL FLOORING THROUGH UNIT. THIS IS A VERY POPULAR FLOOR PLAN WITH TWO BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN SECOND STORY LEVEL AND A NICE SIZED LOFT FOR A THIRD BEDROOM OR ADDITIONAL ENTERTAINMENT AREA. THERE IS A TWO CAR GARAGE WITH DIRECT ACCESS FROM THE UNIT. THE PROPERTY CAN BE SHOWN STARTING 10/7/2019.