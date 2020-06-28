All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated October 26 2019 at 2:58 PM

7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue

7944 East Monte Carlo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7944 East Monte Carlo Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
tennis court
MONACO'S LARGEST Floorplan overlooking the Pool Area. Desirable End Unit with a Bright Open Kitchen which offers Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator (included) plus an Eating Area. Separate Dining Room, too. Living room has a Media Nook for TV/Stereo or Wall Mount your TV which is already wired for TV. Cozy Fireplace with Book Shelves, too. Third Floor features the 3rd bedroom with its own full Bathroom, Or could be used as an Work at Home Office, TV Room, Kids Play Room. Balcony just off of Kitchen has plenty of room for relaxing plus room for a BBQ and Table & Chairs. Attached 2 Car Garage with a Laundry Area. The WASHER and DRYER are included in this Lease. Desirable Storage Cabinets and Work Bench Area. Monaco features a Resort Style Pool in spacious Pool Area, Umbrellas with Tables and Lounge Chairs, 3 Spas located throughout this complex, BBQ's, Clubhouse, Weight/Work Out Room, and Tennis Courts. Easy walking distance to Canyon Rim Elementary School and Park. Just minutes away from Shopping, Movie Theatre, Restaurants, Library. Easy Access to the 91 Freeway and 241 Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue have any available units?
7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue have?
Some of 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue offers parking.
Does 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue has a pool.
Does 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
