7944 E MONTE CARLO Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

MONACO'S LARGEST Floorplan overlooking the Pool Area. Desirable End Unit with a Bright Open Kitchen which offers Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Refrigerator (included) plus an Eating Area. Separate Dining Room, too. Living room has a Media Nook for TV/Stereo or Wall Mount your TV which is already wired for TV. Cozy Fireplace with Book Shelves, too. Third Floor features the 3rd bedroom with its own full Bathroom, Or could be used as an Work at Home Office, TV Room, Kids Play Room. Balcony just off of Kitchen has plenty of room for relaxing plus room for a BBQ and Table & Chairs. Attached 2 Car Garage with a Laundry Area. The WASHER and DRYER are included in this Lease. Desirable Storage Cabinets and Work Bench Area. Monaco features a Resort Style Pool in spacious Pool Area, Umbrellas with Tables and Lounge Chairs, 3 Spas located throughout this complex, BBQ's, Clubhouse, Weight/Work Out Room, and Tennis Courts. Easy walking distance to Canyon Rim Elementary School and Park. Just minutes away from Shopping, Movie Theatre, Restaurants, Library. Easy Access to the 91 Freeway and 241 Toll Road.