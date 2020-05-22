7727 E Misty Glen Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Astonishing Views of both City Lights and Gorgeous Green Canyons with no one behind you. Home is in a cul-de-sac, in the best of neighborhoods. Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Tile Floorings, Updated Kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Stainless Steel Sink & Faucet. New carpet and window coverings. New large A/C unit. Fireplace in Living Room w/Mantel. Master Suite has an unobstructed City Lights View & Mirrored Closet Doors. Nice size Private Yard with Patio area and lawn is fully fenced. 2 Car Garage, Garage Door Opener & side door with access to backyard. Front & Backyard Hard scape. Walking Distance To Canyon Rim Elementary School & Park. Beautiful residential area with plenty of green space, including wooded Oak Canyon Nature Center, walking and hiking trails, and Yorba Regional Park. Near to Anaheim Hills Golf Course and local shopping areas. Easy access to freeways. Owners will consider pets with deposits and proof of city license. Renters Insurance, including pets, required. Please call or text Mike for access and more info 714-270-0186