All apartments in Anaheim
Find more places like 7727 E Misty Glen Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Anaheim, CA
/
7727 E Misty Glen Court
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 PM

7727 E Misty Glen Court

7727 East Misty Glen Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7727 East Misty Glen Court, Anaheim, CA 92808
The Highlands at Anaheim Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Astonishing Views of both City Lights and Gorgeous Green Canyons with no one behind you. Home is in a cul-de-sac, in the best of neighborhoods. Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathrooms, Formal Living Room, Formal Dining Room, Tile Floorings, Updated Kitchen w/ Soft Close Cabinetry, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, & Stainless Steel Sink & Faucet. New carpet and window coverings. New large A/C unit. Fireplace in Living Room w/Mantel. Master Suite has an unobstructed City Lights View & Mirrored Closet Doors. Nice size Private Yard with Patio area and lawn is fully fenced. 2 Car Garage, Garage Door Opener & side door with access to backyard. Front & Backyard Hard scape. Walking Distance To Canyon Rim Elementary School & Park. Beautiful residential area with plenty of green space, including wooded Oak Canyon Nature Center, walking and hiking trails, and Yorba Regional Park. Near to Anaheim Hills Golf Course and local shopping areas. Easy access to freeways. Owners will consider pets with deposits and proof of city license. Renters Insurance, including pets, required. Please call or text Mike for access and more info 714-270-0186

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7727 E Misty Glen Court have any available units?
7727 E Misty Glen Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7727 E Misty Glen Court have?
Some of 7727 E Misty Glen Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7727 E Misty Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
7727 E Misty Glen Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7727 E Misty Glen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7727 E Misty Glen Court is pet friendly.
Does 7727 E Misty Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 7727 E Misty Glen Court offers parking.
Does 7727 E Misty Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7727 E Misty Glen Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7727 E Misty Glen Court have a pool?
No, 7727 E Misty Glen Court does not have a pool.
Does 7727 E Misty Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 7727 E Misty Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7727 E Misty Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7727 E Misty Glen Court has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1818 Platinum Triangle
1818 S State College Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
The Courtyard Apartments
2520 W Ball Rd
Anaheim, CA 92804
Breve Park
5601 E Orangethorpe Ave
Anaheim, CA 92807
Charleston Square Gardens
1660 W Palm Ln
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Flats
1725 S Auburn Way
Anaheim, CA 92805
Fay Ln
1111-15 West Fay Lane
Anaheim, CA 92805
Villa Barcelona
321 E Orangewood Avenue
Anaheim, CA 92802
Vivere Lofts
1331 E Katella Ave
Anaheim, CA 92805

Similar Pages

Anaheim 1 BedroomsAnaheim 2 Bedrooms
Anaheim Apartments with ParkingAnaheim Apartments with Pool
Anaheim Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West AnaheimThe Colony
Anaheim HillsSoutheast Anaheim
Northeast AnaheimPlatinum Triangle

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles