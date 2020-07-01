729 S Knott Ave #127

Amenities

Knott Ave - Gated 2bed/2bath Downstairs Condo centrally located in Anaheim - LARGE PATIO - Move in Ready - Interested in this rental unit? Beautifully remodeled and upgraded inside and out.



Please send an email with your contact information to



STACEY@LRSRM.com or SUZI@LRSRM.com and we will schedule an appointment to show you the unit.



This beautiful condo located off Knott Ave in Anaheim is very centrally located to all your needs.

Gated entrance building surrounded by a gorgeous courtyard this 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo is an ideal match to your housing needs.

Garage parking - 2 spaces, a short sitance to front door (please be informed parking is NOT adjacent)

Hardwood flooring throughout and many upgraded features in each and every room.

VERY LARGE enclosed patio off master bedroom offers you plenty of room to build your patio oasis/BBQ/Patio Set/Small Home Garden & Potted Plants/ many many options with this large ideal enclosed patio space.



Must see this condo to appreciate the features and beauty that surrounds it.

Community Pool on site

Underground enclosed parking garage offering 2 spaces

Guest parking too



Condo is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc

LRS follows fair housing guidelines and LRS is an equal housing provider



$1995 monthly rent

$1995 security deposit



All applications must be filled out on line at www.LRSPropertyManagement.com

$42 application fee for each adult 18 & over



(RLNE5321774)