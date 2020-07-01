All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

729 S Knott Ave #127

729 Knott Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

729 Knott Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92804
West Anaheim

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
Knott Ave - Gated 2bed/2bath Downstairs Condo centrally located in Anaheim - LARGE PATIO - Move in Ready - Interested in this rental unit? Beautifully remodeled and upgraded inside and out.

Please send an email with your contact information to

STACEY@LRSRM.com or SUZI@LRSRM.com and we will schedule an appointment to show you the unit.

This beautiful condo located off Knott Ave in Anaheim is very centrally located to all your needs.
Gated entrance building surrounded by a gorgeous courtyard this 2 bedroom 2 bath downstairs condo is an ideal match to your housing needs.
Garage parking - 2 spaces, a short sitance to front door (please be informed parking is NOT adjacent)
Hardwood flooring throughout and many upgraded features in each and every room.
VERY LARGE enclosed patio off master bedroom offers you plenty of room to build your patio oasis/BBQ/Patio Set/Small Home Garden & Potted Plants/ many many options with this large ideal enclosed patio space.

Must see this condo to appreciate the features and beauty that surrounds it.

Please send an email with your contact information to

STACEY@LRSRM.com or SUZI@LRSRM.com and we will schedule an appointment to show you the unit.

Must see this condo to appreciate the features and beauty that surrounds it.
Community Pool on site
Underground enclosed parking garage offering 2 spaces
Guest parking too

Condo is professionally managed by LRS Realty & Management, Inc
LRS follows fair housing guidelines and LRS is an equal housing provider

$1995 monthly rent
$1995 security deposit

All applications must be filled out on line at www.LRSPropertyManagement.com
$42 application fee for each adult 18 & over

(RLNE5321774)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 S Knott Ave #127 have any available units?
729 S Knott Ave #127 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 S Knott Ave #127 have?
Some of 729 S Knott Ave #127's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 S Knott Ave #127 currently offering any rent specials?
729 S Knott Ave #127 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 S Knott Ave #127 pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 S Knott Ave #127 is pet friendly.
Does 729 S Knott Ave #127 offer parking?
Yes, 729 S Knott Ave #127 offers parking.
Does 729 S Knott Ave #127 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 S Knott Ave #127 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 S Knott Ave #127 have a pool?
Yes, 729 S Knott Ave #127 has a pool.
Does 729 S Knott Ave #127 have accessible units?
No, 729 S Knott Ave #127 does not have accessible units.
Does 729 S Knott Ave #127 have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 S Knott Ave #127 does not have units with dishwashers.

