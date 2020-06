Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous two bedroom, three bathroom townhouse in Anaheim! Built in 2008 the home has two master suites, a spacious living room and open kitchen. The home is clean, updated and remodeled. Balcony off of living room with room to bbq and entertain. Two car garage included with ample space for storage. Walking distance to Anaheim Packing district. Must see!