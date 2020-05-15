7262 E Lake Crest Lane

Amenities

LOOKING AT ALL OFFERS FOR QUICK LEASE!!! Location, Location, Location!!! New custom residence with unbelievable panoramic water views! Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 6 bath home featuring approximately 4,900 SF of luxurious living with sleek, contemporary finishes. Entry level boasts a bedroom, light-filled dining room, oversized family room, and a chefs kitchen with quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and opens to the sizable deck. Level 2 features the master suite with spa-like bath, three en-suite bedrooms, and a large laundry room. Level 3 has a fabulous game room and potential office space. A convenient elevator easily transports you throughout the multi-level home. The rear deck has plenty of space for entertaining and unobstructed views of the Walnut Canyon Reservoir. A shared private gated entrance and garaging for 3 vehicles complete this magnificent home! Direct access to walking and biking trails. This home is truly a MUST SEE!