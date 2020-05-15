All apartments in Anaheim
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:44 AM

7262 E Lake Crest Lane

7262 E Lake Crest Ln · No Longer Available
Location

7262 E Lake Crest Ln, Anaheim, CA 92807
Anaheim Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
game room
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
new construction
LOOKING AT ALL OFFERS FOR QUICK LEASE!!! Location, Location, Location!!! New custom residence with unbelievable panoramic water views! Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 6 bath home featuring approximately 4,900 SF of luxurious living with sleek, contemporary finishes. Entry level boasts a bedroom, light-filled dining room, oversized family room, and a chefs kitchen with quartz countertops, Bosch appliances and opens to the sizable deck. Level 2 features the master suite with spa-like bath, three en-suite bedrooms, and a large laundry room. Level 3 has a fabulous game room and potential office space. A convenient elevator easily transports you throughout the multi-level home. The rear deck has plenty of space for entertaining and unobstructed views of the Walnut Canyon Reservoir. A shared private gated entrance and garaging for 3 vehicles complete this magnificent home! Direct access to walking and biking trails. This home is truly a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7262 E Lake Crest Lane have any available units?
7262 E Lake Crest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Anaheim, CA.
How much is rent in Anaheim, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Anaheim Rent Report.
What amenities does 7262 E Lake Crest Lane have?
Some of 7262 E Lake Crest Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7262 E Lake Crest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7262 E Lake Crest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7262 E Lake Crest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7262 E Lake Crest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Anaheim.
Does 7262 E Lake Crest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7262 E Lake Crest Lane offers parking.
Does 7262 E Lake Crest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7262 E Lake Crest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7262 E Lake Crest Lane have a pool?
No, 7262 E Lake Crest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7262 E Lake Crest Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7262 E Lake Crest Lane has accessible units.
Does 7262 E Lake Crest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7262 E Lake Crest Lane has units with dishwashers.
